The world’s largest blue sapphire, weighing 310 kg, is up for auction in Sri Lanka – News

A blue sapphire stone weighing more than 300 kg, found in Sri Lanka about six months ago, will be auctioned next month, the country’s authorities informed this Monday (13). According to them, the gemstone, nicknamed the “Queen of Asia”, is the largest of its kind in the world.

“This gem, weighing 310 kg, is a rare find. We are planning to auction it off in Dubai on January 20,” explained the head of the Sri Lanka Gem and Gem Authority, Tilak Weerasinghe, in an interview with EFE.

The blue-colored ore was found in an excavation made about six months ago in the city of Ratnapura, in the province of Sabaragamuwa, a region known as the “City of Jewels” of Sri Lanka, which is about 90 km from the capital, Colombo . The find was revealed to the public at an event on Sunday.

During the presentation of the sapphire, the president of the Gemological Institute of Ratnapura (GIR), Chamila Surnaga, explained to the press that “this is a very precious specimen” and that is why it was decided that the rock would be kept and sold in one piece, rather than split.

“Before we had a lot of ideas of what we wanted to do, how we were going to break it, but now we’ve changed our minds,” he explained.

In its natural state, known as corundum, it could reach a high market value because, “even if only one kilogram of transparent blue sapphire is found inside the rock, we believe it could be worth more than US$ 100 million (the equivalent of R$ 565 million)”, according to Surnaga.

The certificate issued by the GIR confirmed that the tests carried out on five samples taken from various parts of the rock proved that it was a single gem.

“As far as we know, this specimen is indeed rare and there is no similar record in the gemological literature”, says the document.

The owners have put the “Queen of Asia” up for sale to bring resources to Sri Lanka at a time when the island is on the brink of an economic crisis brought on by the depletion of financial reserves.