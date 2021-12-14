“There won’t be a clean in the locker room”

Grêmio’s runner-up football team, Denis Abrahão, spoke again about changes in the squad and restructuring in the group for the 2022 Series B dispute. However, he assured that there will be no “clean” in the dressing room.

Abrahão said that work began on Friday, after confirmation of the downgrade, and that, together with the technical committee and the performance analysis department, he is already seeking diagnoses for which positions the reinforcements are needed. “At no time did I say that I would do a clean one. Even because there is no dirt inside the locker room”, he pointed out.

He confirmed the proposals by defender Vanderson, from Brentford, and midfielder Jean Pyerre, from Alaves. For the first, Grêmio awaits a definition of the player. The terms with the Spanish club did not please Grêmio, which made a counterproposal.

Regarding the speculation of contract renewal for Bruno Cortez, Abrahão avoided confirming or denying rumors that emerged this Monday. “I will not speak individually. It is a situation that is not defined, neither about exit nor about permanence”, he stressed.

Asked about lateral Rafinha and forward Diego Souza, there is also uncertainty. The football department said talks are ongoing and that, possibly by Friday, there should be definitions.





Outputs

Dénis Abrahão also confirmed the departure of two Grêmio professionals. The technical coordinator and former player of the club, Marcelo Oliveira, and the assistant coach Thiago Gomes, who sometimes led the team interim during the season, will not remain at the club for 2022.