Throw against Corinthians enters list of worst refereeing mistakes at Brazilian 2021

As usual, the 2021 edition of the Brazilian Championship was marked by some refereeing errors. In a list made by the commentators of the Whistle Center beside the statistical spy, a bid against Corinthians appears among the five worst bids in the national tournament.

What happened was in the match of the 18th round, when the team from Parque São Jorge went to Rio Grande do Sul to face Grêmio. After being fouled by Cássio, Diego Souza, disgusted, took the yellow card from Ricardo Marques Ribeiro. The referee did nothing and the toss proceeded normally.

For Sálvio Spínola, a former referee and now a commentator, Ricardo Marques Ribeiro made a mistake by not assigning the card to Diego Souza. Despite the mistake, Corinthians won the game 1-0, even playing at Arena do Grêmio.

“Diego Souza is there complaining, contesting, taking the referee’s yellow card and showing the card to referee Ricardo Marques. It was the most striking thing, for us at Central do Apito, as a demoralization for the Brazilian referees. Diego Souza takes the card, he shows it to the referee and the referee does not take any action. He didn’t even show a yellow card to Diego Souza”, explained the referee commentator to ge.com.

In addition to the bid against Corinthians, four other errors were considered the worst in the Brasileirão: offside by Gabriel Barbosa (Chapecoense vs Flamengo), penalty by Conti (Flamengo vs Bahia), unmarked penalty by Elias (América Mineiro vs Grêmio) and expulsion by Patrick de Paula (Atlético Mineiro x Palmeiras).

