‘Time traveler’ predicts ‘something big that will shock the world’ on the 25th

A certain “time traveler” has been successful spreading panic through social media. The owner of more than 1.2 million TikTok followers says December will be a month of great change for humanity.

According to the account, ThatOneTimeTraveler, on the 20th, eight humans will receive superpowers from the energy of the Sun. While, on Christmas Day, “something big is going to happen that will shock the world and change the way humans live forever.”

He further guarantees: “This will prove 100% that I’m a real real-time traveler, don’t forget the date.”

In a previous post, the traveler states that Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom and Finland will “unite” in a single country in 2027, “creating a huge power”, which would attract other countries to the bloc in the following years. “Other countries will like this idea and it will spark a big spark in the union of great nations,” explains ThatOneTimeTraveler.

Other interesting numbers for tiktoker are August 20, 2022 and 2024. On the day of 2022, “the sky across the Earth will turn bright green. The sky will turn green because it will explode a planet not far from Earth full of rocks The green sky will last for about 5 hours and then it will slowly disappear,” he says.

In 2024, according to the dates noted by the “time traveler”, a 35,000-year-old bunker will be “discovered” supposedly located in Argentina, with “many secrets inside it, like technology, hidden codes and much more.”

TikToker also claims that, in 2022, the Los Angeles Lakers will defeat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7 of the NBA Final.