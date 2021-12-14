Today’s Horoscope: Astrological Forecast for Taurus December 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits that define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day already knowing what’s going to happen on your way? Below we show you how today can be for the Taurus sign.

You’re gifted with deep inner and outer understanding this week as Mercury logic adds advanced planning to your list of skills.



With the planet of power in your personal growth zone, you’re making your presence feel, at home, at work – and especially passionate.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

Some good opportunities can knock on your door on the commercial front. Your consistent hard work has enabled you to maintain good financial condition. Someone in the family may plan to move to a new location for work or study. Some can get better job offers from reputable and big companies. Earnings are anticipated on the business front. It’s a good idea to go to a spa or massage to calm your mind and refresh yourself.

Focus on Love: Couples can feel the strain in the relationship, but things can be resolved with patience and the right approach.

Health: Feel free to move on. You will achieve great things. Physical strength will increase. Health will improve. Resistance will increase.



Reading books on spirituality can be immensely helpful and can bring a lot of peace of mind for some. It’s a good idea to allow others to share their positive perspectives today. Inviting them to join your fitness regimen can also benefit you.

Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05

Guardian Angel: Gabriel

Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 75-62-29-84-88-9-31

Cosmic Hint: Meditation on the market, all day every day!

