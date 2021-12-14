Today’s horoscope: December 14, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Your vitality will be very strong, but you will be inclined to exceed your action. Both in love and in profession there will be misunderstandings and friction, you will apply more diplomacy and you will see its fruits.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 77-36-9-37-84-97-43
Bull
Today, the planets will increase your entire emotional flow and allow you to express all your instincts. There will be a great harmony between what you want and what you get. Chance on your part today.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 20-54-50-39-35-6-69
Twins
It will only be your intelligent ability that will help you to get out of emotional conflicts. Your communicative power will reach others deeply. You enter a very positive period.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 76-64-30-42-29-47-80
Cancer
It is advisable to control nervous energy as today will be a busy and rushed day. Try to do everything in your own time, unhurried and firmer at all.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 23-45-48-72-4-67-71
Lion
Quite passive day where the help of others will be of vital importance. More than the aesthetic part, take care of your emotional and social relationships. Good time for investments and travel.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 44-25-66-40-12-75-96
Virgin
Romantic adventures and greater sensitivity to contact with other people will be easy. Emotions will be strong and intense, forbidden and passionate love may appear.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 87-98-2-61-46-51-17
Lb
Your personal charm will promote the envy of some people. Communicative power will bring you new experiences and interesting life experiences. Your social image will shine to its fullest today.
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 31-65-52-24-99-78-56
Scorpion
You will be subjected to high nervous tension. You can easily let go of this if you act tactfully and don’t get carried away by their outbursts. Today, be more careful if you drive, take time at all.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 83-79-91-93-26-0-28
Sagittarius
A very happy day if you devote more time to family life. The social environment will be rewarding, but in the end it will create problems for you. Control your ego today, giving in a little will benefit you.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 59-1-60-88-41-68-82
Capricorn
It will be a day when you can fully decide what you want to live. Only the opposite sex will oppose your affairs until you firmly allow it. Material benefits and money arrive.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 14-11-92-13-73-74-89
Aquarium
Discussions with family members about economic issues are possible. If you act tactfully, you’ll get the desired goals you’ve set for yourself. Your firm attitude today will make you win.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 19-58-81-21-63-53-15
Fish
Your mind will be very clear, especially when deciding the path that suits you best. If you listen to your intuition, everything will be embroidered. Trust their abilities more than yours.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 27-5-16-38-33-95-85