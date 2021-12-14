Today’s horoscope: December 14, 2021; check the forecasts

Your vitality will be very strong, but you will be inclined to exceed your action. Both in love and in profession there will be misunderstandings and friction, you will apply more diplomacy and you will see its fruits.



Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04

Guardian Angel: phanuel

Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 77-36-9-37-84-97-43