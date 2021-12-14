Tornadoes in the USA: Kentucky experiences ‘indescribable trauma’ as it tries to rescue survivors in destroyed cities

Tornadoes in the USA: Kentucky experiences 'indescribable trauma' as it tries to rescue survivors in destroyed cities

Residents of Mayfield, Kentucky, attempt to rescue belongings from rubble

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Residents of Mayfield, Kentucky, attempt to rescue belongings from rubble after tornadoes that are among the most devastating in US history

After losing at least 64 lives (including six children) and entire cities to a wave of tornadoes, the US state of Kentucky is experiencing “indescribable trauma,” in the words of Governor Andy Beshear.

The fatal victims of the tragedy are from 5 months of age to 86 years old and are from at least eight different counties. Eighteen of them have not yet been identified.

According to Beshear, at least 105 people are still missing – which triggered a rush to find them in time. Rescue efforts are ongoing in western Kentucky.

First responders, along with sniffer dogs and 300 US National Guard personnel, have been digging through rubble houses and buildings for survivors and distributing water and generators to local residents.

