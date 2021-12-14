Tornadoes in the USA: Kentucky experiences ‘indescribable trauma’ as it tries to rescue survivors in destroyed cities

3 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Residents of Mayfield, Kentucky, attempt to rescue belongings from rubble after tornadoes that are among the most devastating in US history

After losing at least 64 lives (including six children) and entire cities to a wave of tornadoes, the US state of Kentucky is experiencing “indescribable trauma,” in the words of Governor Andy Beshear.

The fatal victims of the tragedy are from 5 months of age to 86 years old and are from at least eight different counties. Eighteen of them have not yet been identified.

According to Beshear, at least 105 people are still missing – which triggered a rush to find them in time. Rescue efforts are ongoing in western Kentucky.

First responders, along with sniffer dogs and 300 US National Guard personnel, have been digging through rubble houses and buildings for survivors and distributing water and generators to local residents.

Volunteers and neighbors from affected communities have struggled to provide food, shelter and help to people who have lost their homes.

Bodies of victims are still being found, Beshear added at a news conference on Monday (13/12).

“I’m not doing very well today and I’m not sure how many of us are,” the governor said emotionally. “The people of western Kentucky have been through an unspeakable trauma. The devastation is unlike anything I’ve seen in my life.”

He added that it will take several days before it is possible to quantify exactly how many lives and property were destroyed.

The tornadoes that ravaged cities across Kentucky and other US states (Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee, where 13 other deaths were reported) have been described as some of the most devastating in history.

It is not uncommon for this region of the country to be hit by tornadoes at this time of year, but the magnitude of the phenomenon observed in recent days seems to be unprecedented, the director of the federal agency for coping with emergencies (FEMA, in the acronym in English), Deanne Criswell.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Home destroyed by tornado in Kentucky, the state hardest hit by storms in the US

“This will be the new normal, and the effects we see of climate change will be the crisis of our generation,” he declared.

Governor Beshear said winds and storms had razed cities for 365 kilometers. Thousands of people lost their homes, and 30,000 homes were without electricity this Monday.

Until then, the longest tornado on record in the US had extended 352 kilometers in March 1925, causing 695 deaths. Events of this magnitude outside the spring and summer months (the Northern Hemisphere winter is now approaching) are extremely rare.

This video format is not compatible with your device. Video subtitle, The route of one of the series tornadoes is considered the longest in US history.

‘Everything was destroyed in 30 seconds’

A resident of the town of Mayfield, in one of the worst-hit areas of Kentucky, said he was only able to kneel and cover his head when the winds arrived.

“There was pressure on my ears and debris started flying out of the door frame,” Rick Foley, 70, told Reuters. “Everything was destroyed in 30 seconds”.

David Norseworthy, a resident of the same town, said the roof of his house was ripped off and destroyed his porch. His family was hiding in a shelter.

“We’ve never seen anything like it here,” he told France Presse.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Rick Foley in front of his house: “Everything was destroyed in 30 seconds”

Elsewhere in Mayfield, eight dead were found in a candle factory. (see before and after location below, in English assembly), where an estimated 100 employees were stranded during the storms. Eight of them are still missing.

Kyanna Parsons Perez, one of the factory’s employees, made a desperate plea on Facebook for help under the rubble, where she remained for two hours before being rescued.

“All of a sudden, we felt the wind and my ears blew, like I was on a plane, and ‘boom’, everything fell (on us),” she told the TV Today show. “It was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever been through. I didn’t think I would survive it.”

Your device may not support this visualization

There was similar destruction at an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville, Illinois (see before and after below, in English assembly). The collapse of the site caused six deaths, and others are missing.

Your device may not support this visualization

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden described the weather phenomenon as “one of the biggest” in the country’s history.

Biden declared a major federal state of emergency in Kentucky and ordered aid to the worst-hit areas.

He said he plans a state visit on Wednesday to monitor the federal response and asked the US Environmental Protection Agency to assess what role climate change has played in the magnitude of the storms.