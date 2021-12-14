Tornadoes may not be linked to climate change – News

Climate change caused the catastrophic tornadoes that swept the United States on the weekend? While the conditions for the phenomenon could be fueled by global warming, scientists have cautiously viewed a possible direct link.

This year, a connection was made between climate change, a heat wave in the northwestern United States and even floods in Germany and Belgium. However, the phenomenon of tornadoes is one of the most difficult to study.

The last few decades have seen a trend of more favorable conditions for tornadoes to form “in the midwest and southeast” of the United States, Central Michigan climatologist John Allen told AFP. “And that signal is strongest in winter.”

In any case, he clarified that “it is dishonest to attribute this event to climate change”.

James Elsner, a professor of climatology at Florida State University, makes an eloquent comparison: while fog tends to increase the number of car accidents, the cause of a specific accident in a foggy climate may be another.

To determine this cause, research needs to be done: the science of “attributing” extreme events to climate change is indeed at its height, but a study like this will take time, if at all.

In the meantime, can we at least say that climate change, by creating these favorable conditions, will increase the number of tornadoes in the future?

“The evidence seems to point in that direction. But I don’t think we can definitely say that yet,” admits Allen.

The most recent report by UN climate experts, dated in August, highlighted “a low degree of confidence” in a link between climate change and phenomena as localized as tornadoes. And this applies to both “observed trends” and “projections”.

What changes do we see?

The annual average of tornadoes in the United States, most of which occur in spring, has not increased in recent years: the number remains at around 1,300.

“Most months are even,” says Jeff Trapp, head of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Illinois. “The exception is the months of December and January, which have seen an increase in tornadoes over the last 30 to 40 years,” he points out. Particularly in the southern United States, which is “consistent” with an “explanation potentially linked to climate change”.

This is because the two ingredients necessary for the formation of tornadoes are warm, moist air close to the ground and winds blowing in opposite directions and at different altitudes.

But today we see “a greater probability of hot days during the cold period, which can favor the formation of storms and tornadoes”, says Trapp.

Tornadoes, on the other hand, seem to be concentrated in fewer days. When they form, the tendency is for them to occur more at the same time, explains Chiara Lepore, a researcher at Columbia University. And “this has consequences in terms of damage”, he points out.

Finally, scientists note a geographic shift eastward from the area of ​​the United States dubbed Tornado Alley, or “Tornado Alley,” migrating to the three states of Arkansas, Mississippi or Tennessee, the three affected this week.

What to expect in the future?

The problem scientists face in studying tornadoes is that they are too transient and small to show up in commonly used climate models. Therefore, scientists are limited to studying only the evolution of conditions potentially favorable to its formation.

A study published in early November estimated that every additional degree Celsius of warming, the probability of conditions favorable to a severe storm (with hailstorms, hurricanes, etc.) increased between 14% and 25% in the United States.

However, this does not mean that hurricanes will occur whenever conditions are right – indeed, this is very unlikely.

“This is sort of a ceiling on what we might have with each degree of global warming,” said Chiara, lead author of the study.

According to another study, which will be published shortly, “tornados could become more powerful in future climates,” according to Trapp. To reach this conclusion, the scientists took an event that had already been observed and analyzed how future climatic conditions would affect it.

In any case, very violent tornadoes will remain “unusual events”, he predicts.

“We are still in the early stages of our understanding of the link between climate change and what we call severe localized storms,” ​​says James Elsner. “But over the next five or ten years, we’re going to see some real advances.”