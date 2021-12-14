Total Access Botafogo: episode 6 has disagreement in the board, discussion in the dressing room and Rafael’s arrival | firefight

The sixth episode of Total Access is now available on Globoplay, for subscribers of the Globoplay + Canals package, and airs on sportv this Tuesday, at 9:15 pm (GMT). The new chapter features hot weather between football director Eduardo Freeland and CEO Jorge Braga, a tense discussion between Diego Loureiro and Kanu in the locker room and the arrival of right-back Rafael.

+ If you are a Globoplay + Channels subscriber, watch episode 6 here

The episode begins with a stress between Freeland and Braga about negotiating the renewal of Navarro. The football director tells coach Enderson Moreira about a proposal he received for the player at the end of June and tries to hold him back so as not to jeopardize the fight for access.

In a phone conversation with President Durcesio Mello and CEO, Freeland admits to having been talking to the center forward since March, but without success and exonerates the club from blame for the non-renewal. Braga, in a higher tone, says he is not looking for culprits at the moment and suggests calling the cast leaders, Carli and Kanu, to talk about the situation.

Braga: We responded to the guy’s proposal. We take an important step, the guy takes a step back. We are trying, but there is a limit. As far as Botafogo understands, legally, we accepted their proposal.

Freeland: I’ve been trying since March, the guy never wanted to renew. Do what? He has to sign. I can’t hold his hand and sign for him.

+ Botafogo wants to integrate Gabriel Conceição

Full Access: Episode 6 has Diego Loureiro and Kanu in hot discussion in the locker room

This isn’t the only discussion of episode 6. The other one nearly ended in aggression. Further on, at the break of the game against Náutico, at Nilton Santos, Diego Loureiro and Kanu star in a hot climate scene in the dressing room. The goalkeeper charges the defender, who says he is playing at the limit and goes on top of his teammate, but is impeded by his colleagues and members of the committee. At the end of the match, in which Botafogo wins 3-1, the two return to talk and understand each other.

Kanu: I’m telling you, c……, I’m in this p….out of breath, c…… I’m shaking and I didn’t want to leave the p… of the game.

Diego Loureiro: So leave the field, c……

Kanu: Will take it in c., p….

Diego Loureiro: Will take in c. is the c…… We were losing the p… of the game. Go f….

Kanu: F…

Diego Loureiro: It’s all game c…… Will take in c.

1 of 3 Total Access Botafogo: episode 6 shows behind the scenes of the hiring of Rafael — Photo: Reproduction Total Access Botafogo: episode 6 shows behind the scenes of the hiring of Rafael — Photo: Reproduction

The chapter also follows the negotiation for the hiring of Rafael, a strong reinforcement announced in September. Eduardo Freeland had to meet with the squad to explain the arrival of the right-back at a time that Botafogo was indebted to the players.

– The possible hiring of Rafael, I think it is important to position you, because the club owes its image and owes it to anyone earning more than 60 minimum wages, it cannot afford to hire a high-level player, a player who was in Europe. This money that Rafael is bringing only exists, you must have read articles, because this is being hired. It’s not money that can be reverted to anything else, because, if it could be reverted, it would be image and wage difference being paid, that’s what had to be done – explains Freeland to the group.

+ Hiring for 2022: see who arrives, stays and leaves

The chapter follows the victories over Remo, Náutico and Sampaio Corrêa, who marked the return of the public to Nilton Santos and the debut of Rafael wearing the No. 7 Botafogo shirt. With good didactics and motivational speeches, Enderson gains more and more confidence from the cast, as happened in the defeat to CSA, in which goalkeeper Diego Loureiro failed badly. The coach supports the player.

– Those who are capable of coping will always look for great things. Those who don’t have it won’t even play for the pro. What happened to Diego happens to everyone. It happens up front when we don’t score, it happens on the side when we don’t make a good cross. It’s an ungrateful position, he saved us to c……, I don’t want anyone to say an “a”. We trust you, don’t worry, don’t move a straw about what we know of your competence. Good head, you’re a good boy, you helped us c…, you’ll continue to help us.

2 of 3 Full Access Botafogo: Diego Loureiro appears desolate in episode 6 after failure — Photo: Reproduction Full Access Botafogo: Diego Loureiro appears desolate in episode 6 after failure — Photo: Reproduction

In the other defeat of the episode, 2-1 to Avaí at home, Enderson argues with the fans. After the situation, the coach talks to Eduardo Freeland and says that his behavior ended up attracting the fans’ attention and helped to shield the athletes.

– I don’t think it’s unfair anymore, I don’t think it’s dirty now. Now you can call me names, there’s no problem, it’s part of it. Didn’t pay for a ticket? Curses. They’ll call me names, I think they’ll hardly call any athlete.

THE second season of full access shows the behind-the-scenes of Botafogo’s victorious campaign, which got access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship this season. The series is divided into eight parts of about 30 minutes each. The seventh episode airs next Friday.

The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms: