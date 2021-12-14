Toyota will charge for remote starting of the vehicle through the key fob

Owners of Toyota 2018 or newer models will have to pay to use the remote key fob of vehicles starting feature. The automaker is charging a subscription to one of its audio packages (Audio Plus or Premium Audio) for the keyrings to be compatible with the functionality.

This decision by Toyota came to light on Reddit last month after a user in the United States noticed some details in marketing materials about Remote Connect. The ad suggested that a continuous subscription would be required for drivers to be able to remotely start their cars with the key fob.

A free trial of the feature is provided at the time the buyer purchases their vehicle, but its duration depends on the audio package chosen at the time of purchase. Detail: only certain Toyota models support the Audio Plus or Premium Audio packages, with which the free trial is offered.

An assembler car with Audio Plus provides free remote start via a key fob for three years. A Toyota car purchased with Premium Audio offers this type of remote start free for 10 years. After the trial period, drivers are required to pay US$8 per month or US$80 per year (in our currency it would be just over R$45 or R$453 respectively) for the full Remote Connection service.

No internet connection

This remote start feature is no different than using the remote control to unlock the car. Through a short-range radio transmitter, the object sends a signal encrypted with rotating codes to the vehicle. The car then decrypts the signal and performs the requested action, whether it is to lock or unlock the doors, honk or even start the engine.

Remote start of the keyring is not tied to an app, nor does the car necessarily communicate with any servers managed by Toyota. That is, the billing issue would be different if the device required a separate cellular connection or paired with the owner’s phone via bluetooth and used the app’s built-in connectivity.

But this is a physical keychain that needs to communicate directly with the vehicle via radio frequency – no remote connection to Toyota is required. The question that stays on the minds of drivers is: why this signature requirement?

