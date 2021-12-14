Tulio dies after robbing Santiago and running away with Ruth; learn how· TV news

If the author Lícia Manzo doesn’t change her mind until the final stretch of Um Lugar ao Sol, Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will have a tragic outcome in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. After stealing a large amount of money from Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​and running away with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus), the villain must die.

Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) will revolt for not having been chosen to replace his father-in-law as president of Redentor and will rob the company’s coffers in revenge. According to the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, he will run away with his lover to avoid going to jail.

“I can’t wait to get out of here, but… After the party is over, someone needs to clean up the mess, doesn’t it?”, will say the rogue, who will disappear with the evidence of the theft. In another scene, the couple will appear destroying papers and cell phones before boarding a helicopter.

The executive’s outcome will be mentioned by Rebeca in conversation with Ilana (Mariana Lima) a few chapters later. “Túlio died”, will tell the former model about the fate of the businessman.

However, there is still the possibility that the characters’ paths will change, as the actors recorded alternative endings involving deaths and choice of couples.

Recently, the author claimed to have changed the ending of Ravi (Juan Paiva), who was also predicted to die. Lícia gave up on killing him in a car accident because she understands that he is the only one able to help Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) to redeem himself from his crimes. “He has a lot of strength and charisma,” explained the novelist.

The sequel was planned in the novel’s script, but the writer had chosen to discard it months ago. Altogether, the team and cast produced no fewer than four possible outcomes for the driver.

The plot entered the air already fully recorded. Um Lugar ao Sol will be on display for just over four months, with the end scheduled for March 2022, as anticipated by TV news. The telenovela was shortened mainly because the network’s drama directors feared the story would fail.

