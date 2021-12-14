Turning Off Integrated Graphics: THE PERFORMANCE LEAPS in the Dell G15

We turned off Vega and left everything in the hands of the RTX 3060

This weekend we released our review of the Dell G15, a mid-range gaming notebook from Dell, equipped with the dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics as well as the integrated graphics featured on the Ryzen 7 5800H. As we’ve discussed in other articles, this combination of two graphics on notebooks tends to have some side effects.

The main problem is an increase in latency when playing on the notebook display. As it’s operated by the iGPU, even though the game triggers the dedicated graphics, this integrated graphics “midfield” creates a latency that brings noticeable effects especially when we’re playing at high frame rates. The solution we showed in the video was to turn off the notebook display and play directly on an external screen.

But in the case of the Dell G15 there is another solution: turning off the hybrid graphics. In the notebook BIOS there is an option to force exclusive use of Nvidia graphics. We ran part of our notebook test battery and compared it to previous results to see what a difference turning on this feature makes!

Main specifications of the tested model:

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6

– AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

– 15.6″ IPS 165Hz FullHD Screen (1920×1080)

– 2x8GB DDR4 @ 3200MHz

– 512GB SSD M.2

– 357 x 272 x 25 mm

– 2.5kg

– Price: from R$5,851 (Core i5-10500H and GTX 1650) to R$10,999 (Ryzen 7 5800H/Core i7-11800H and RTX 3060)

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6

– AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

– 15.6″ IPS 165Hz FullHD Screen (1920×1080)

– 2x8GB DDR4 @ 3200MHz

– 512GB SSD M.2

– 357 x 272 x 25 mm

– 2.5kg

– Price: from R$5,851 (Core i5-10500H and GTX 1650) to R$10,999 (Ryzen 7 5800H/Core i7-11800H and RTX 3060)

It’s not difficult to access the G15’s BIOS and make the modification. Once the computer starts to boot, just press the F2 until you land on the notebook’s unfriendly BIOS screen, with that 90’s mainboard face.

On the “Advance” tab, there is the option “Enable Hybrid Graphics/Advanced Optimus (when available)” which by default is turned on. Switching to “Disabled” will only use the dedicated graphics, turning off the iGPU, the Vega of the AMD Ryzen processor.

performance



– Continues after advertising –

3DMark

The traditional benchmark tool brings an overview of system performance facing heavy cycles for both graphics chip and processor. We ran two variations, which include the traditional Firestrike and the more modern Time Spy, which makes use of the new DirectX 12 API.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

The competitive game is based on DirectX 9 and despite the low performance demands on the graphics card, as it is an eSport, the ideal is to achieve very high frame rates, something that brings high load both to the CPU and GPU.



– Continues after advertising –

Rainbow Six Siege

Game received an update that made the Vulkan APU available. Although lightweight, it is a CPU demanding game to achieve high frame rates.

Red Dead Redemption 2

New game from RockStar, with beautiful graphics and a good reference to measure the behavior of systems. Our test considers the game running on the Vulkan API, which behaved better on both AMD and Nvidia cards.

Autonomy

Conclusion

The possibility to turn off the integrated graphics in the Dell G15 ended up serving as validation of our impressions with the external screen’s video. Taking AMD’s graphics out of operation brings a very marked impact, and in a very specific scenario: high frame rate games. Counter Strike and Rainbow Six Siege had gains of 50% and 30%, respectively, something that in these games can be something in the house of 100FPS more in the gameplay.

In competitive games the jump is up to 50%

But in games without that focus on frame rates, the additional iGPU latency is less relevant, something noticeable in Red Dead Redemption 2, or in the scores in 3DMark. When you’re aiming for games around 60FPS, it’s going to be hard to notice big differences if you turn off the iGPU.

There is a negative impact on autonomy when you turn off the integrated graphics

But not everything is an advantage. The function of hybrid graphics is to make smarter use of hardware resources, switching between GeForce RTX and integrated Vega depending on demand. When you need performance, the G15 triggers the RTX 3060, when you don’t need it, it uses the most efficient Vega built into the CPU. battery in light activities. The nearly 5 hours of battery life drops to 3h20min.

It’s worth turning off the hybrid mode for those who play a lot, but don’t forget that in this mode the battery is reduced

Although the procedure of entering the BIOS is not something very attractive for most consumers, it’s not difficult to do this on the G15, and even with that uninviting interface, you can make this switch with ease. The drawback is having to restart the PC to switch from one mode to the other, but the jump in performance is certainly justified for the gamer who is focused on using the notebook to play competitive games, and has no intention of using it outside. of the outlet. And when you use it, just remember to change the mode first.