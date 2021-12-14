Tutor discovers that dog ‘speaks’ Spanish after being ignored

Kalee McGee and her 'Bug' Max

Photo: TikTok

An American couple had a surprise when trying to make their chihuahua four years to respond to some basic voice commands. Kalee McGee and her husband adopted the dog, named Max, and were told the animal had training, but nothing seemed to work.

In a video on TikTok, McGee revealed that Max indicated that he was aware of the commands. He sat when introduced to a treat, for example, but he didn’t respond to voice commands from tutors.

After some time, Kalee McGee discovered that the Chihuahua actually ‘spoken’ another language. When trying some Spanish voice commands, the tutors noticed that Max began to recognize and react to the words, which led to the end of the mystery.

In another video, McGee said that she and her husband now use Google Translate to ‘communicate’ with Max and get on with his training. On TikTok, the tutor showed how this new training is going by risking new commands with Max. Some worked, but others not so much; check out:

