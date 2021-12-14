two doses can reduce risk of death by 83%, study says

An analysis using models created by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), published last Saturday (12/12), shows that two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine would provide 83.7% of protection against hospitalizations and deaths of people infected with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. In relation to AstraZeneca, the forecast is that the reduction in the risk of serious illness would be 77.1%.

Furthermore, with Pfizer’s booster dose, scientists have calculated increased immunity against hospitalizations and deaths by more than 93%. Estimates were based on neutralizing antibody studies that test for micron in the blood of vaccinated persons.

However, the results point to a decrease, within three to six months, of 61.3% in the overall effectiveness of AstraZeneca and 67.6% in the case of Pfizer. The survey further indicated that after six months, AstraZeneca’s protection against Ômicron variant symptoms drops to just 36.1%. With Pfizer, the number stands at 46.7%.

The data show that, although the traditional vaccine cycle of immunizing agents does not protect well against the symptomatic manifestations of the infection, the patient is less likely to develop severe cases and death.

optimistic scenario

In an interview with MailOnline, University of East Anglia infectious disease specialist Paul Hunter reacted optimistically to the researchers’ estimates and said he believed that the two doses of immunizers could protect more than projections.

According to the professor, hospital data from Ômicron in South Africa suggest that T cells, which are more difficult to measure, are playing a crucial role in immunity.

“Like antibodies, we have T cells, and there is some evidence that their immunity is better conserved between older variants and micron than antibodies,” he explains. “The big problem here is that all the results are estimates based on neutralizing antibodies, and while this is probably accurate for infections and symptomatic illnesses, it’s a little different when looking at serious illnesses,” adds Hunter. He also says that there are reasons to believe that vaccines are more effective against hospitalization and death than indicated so far.

Already the microbiologist at Reading University, Simon Clarke, warns that the decrease in effectiveness is worrying. “Nobody expected Ômicron to end the vaccine’s effectiveness. Only one fall was expected – which in itself can cause enough damage,” he laments.