Two doses of AstraZeneca or Pfizer do not induce enough antibodies against Ômicron, says research – Science

A study by the University of Oxford, UK, indicates that only two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines induce few neutralizing antibodies against the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

The survey was published on Saturday (11) on the MedRxiv prepress server and has not yet been revised by pairs. That is, it has not been evaluated by other scientists and should not be used to guide clinical practice..

The study analyzes the impact of the Ômicron variant on one of the immune responses generated by vaccination.

The survey used blood samples from people who had received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as part of the Com-COV study (which evaluates different combinations of immunizers) and a live virus isolate.

In the experiment, they observed a decrease in so-called neutralizing titers — a measure of the level of neutralizing antibodies generated in responses to vaccination against Covid-19.

Professor Matthew Snape, of Pediatrics and Vaccinology at Oxford University and co-author of the study, emphasizes that these data are important, but they are only part of the picture.

“They only look at neutralizing antibodies after the second dose, but they don’t tell us about cellular immunity, and this will also be tested in stored samples as soon as the tests become available,” he points out. “It is important to note that we have not yet assessed the impact of a ‘third dose’ booster, which we know significantly increases antibody concentrations, and this is likely to lead to greater potency against the Omicron variant,” he emphasizes.

On the last day 8, however, the manufacturer informed that the vaccine developed by Pfizer, in partnership with BioNTech, is “effective” against the Ômicron variant after “three doses”.

what the study showed

According to researchers, the study showed that the Ômicron variant has the potential to lead to a new wave of infections, including among people already vaccinated. They ponder, however, that, currently, there is no evidence of increased potential to cause serious infections., hospitalizations, or deaths in immunized populations.

Furthermore, it has been proven to improve efficacy with a booster dose.

According to Professor Gavin Screaton, head of the University’s Division of Medical Sciences and lead author of the paper, these data will help those developing vaccines and vaccination strategies determine routes to better protect their populations.

In addition to conveying the message that those who receive the booster vaccination should take it, he says.

“Although there is no evidence of an increased risk of serious illness or death from the virus among vaccinated populations, we must remain cautious as the increased number of cases will still represent a considerable burden on health systems,” he notes.

Vaccination is crucial, study reinforces



Teresa Lambe, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University and also the author of the article, stressed that vaccination induces many arms of the immune system, including neutralizing antibodies and T cells.

“Real-world efficacy data have shown us that vaccines continue to protect against serious diseases with previous strains of concern. The best way to protect us in the future in this pandemic is to put vaccines in arms,” ​​he says.