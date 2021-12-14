Two doses of the vaccine are not enough against Ômicron, says study

In a study published on Monday (13/12), researchers at the University of Oxford confirmed the importance of the third dose of vaccines against the Ômicron variant. According to the survey, two doses of immunizers from Pfizer and AstraZeneca offer low levels of neutralizing antibodies to fight the new strain, but the boost increases the effectiveness of the vaccines.
“This data is important, but it is only part of it. They only look at neutralizing antibodies after the second dose, however, they don’t tell us about cellular immunity, and this will also be tested,” explains Matthew Snape, one of the authors of the research. The vaccine induces various types of defenses in the body, and studies have only managed to quantify, so far, the antibodies.
The research, which has not yet been reviewed by the scientific community, shows that the Ômicron variant can reinfect people who have already taken the two doses, but there is insufficient data to say that those who are immunized are protected from serious conditions or death as a result of the infection. So far, only one death has been registered by the new strain.
Blood samples from people who received both doses of the vaccine against the Ômicron variant virus isolated and live were analyzed – in all who received the AstraZeneca formula, except for one participant, the neutralizing antibodies fell below the detectable limit.
Among those who took the Pfizer immunizer, the fall in defense levels was 29.8 times in five of the volunteers, the amount was below detectable. Change after booster has not been evaluated, but researchers believe that one more dose will increase antibody concentrations.
“Real-world efficacy data showed us that vaccines continue to protect against serious diseases with previous variants. The best way to protect us in this pandemic is with vaccination”, says Teresa Lambe, another scientist who participated in the study.