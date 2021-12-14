Two explosions at Colombia’s airport leave three dead

Two police officers and a civilian were killed in two explosions, this Tuesday (14), at Camilo Daza airport, in the city of Cúcuta, Colombia.

In a video posted on the Colombian National Police’s Twitter profile, the commander of the Cúcuta region, Giovanni Madariaga, explained how the explosions happened.

The commander reports that criminals entered the airport and, minutes later, an explosive was detonated. In that explosion, a civilian died. Then, while police were exploring the area, they found a suspicious suitcase that, during the investigation, detonated, killing two members of the Metropolitan Police of Cúcuta.

The commander of the National Army, General Eduardo E. Zapateiro, indicated that, according to preliminary information, the person intending to carry out the attack died on the spot as a result of the first explosion.

The country’s Defense Minister, Diego Molano, expressed his condolences for the two Colombian police officers killed in the episode. The National Police later confirmed the names of the officers: David Reyes and William Bareño.

Colombian government authorities speak of a “terrorist attack”, but there are still no details about the episode.

“We repudiate the cowardly terrorist attack that took place in the city of Cúcuta. With the Ministry of Defense, the Military Summit, the Colombian Army and the Colombian Police, we coordinate immediate actions to locate those responsible for this attack,” President Iván Duque posted on Twitter.

“Condolences to the families of the two heroes of our Colombian Police who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Cúcuta. We repudiate this insane act. Our Public Force intensifies the fight against organized armed groups. No Truce in Defense of Colombians,” wrote Diego Molano, also on Twitter.

The Colombian civil aviation agency said operations at the airport were suspended while authorities investigate the incident.

Colombia’s Civil Aeronautics added that it will report on the resumption of operations depending on the unfolding of events. Travelers with flights scheduled at that airport were also recommended to maintain constant communication with the airlines.

* With information from Álvaro Gadelha, Marina Toledo and Leonardo Lopes, from CNN