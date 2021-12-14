UK has 10 hospitalized with omicrons; government talks of high rate of reinfection by Covid-19 | World

The United Kingdom announced this Tuesday (14) that there is at least ten hospitalized patients with the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country, without specifying the health status of those infected.

British health authorities also said on Tuesday that data so far have pointed to a high rate of reinfection by Covid-19 linked to the micron.

Susan Hopkins, an adviser to the British health agency, told a news conference that the next four weeks “will be quite difficult”.

“We are concerned about the sheer volume of new infections every day,” said Hopkins. “We have four very difficult weeks ahead of us with community cases.”

The day before, the British government recognized the first death of a patient infected with this variant in the country. This was the first known case of omicron death in the world.

UK has 1st kill from omicron variant

“Unfortunately omicron is leading to hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has died from confirmed omicron,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on a visit to a vaccination clinic in London.

“I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus is something that we need to set aside, and just recognize the rate at which it accelerates through the population.”

UK identifies first omicron patient death

Only on Sunday (12), 1,239 new cases of omicron were confirmed in the country, raising the total detected to 3,137 – 65% more than the 1,898 accumulated until the previous day. The UK detected the first cases of the variant in the country on 27 November.

Ômicron: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa

The prime minister announced that everyone aged 18 and over in England could receive a booster by the end of the year.

Initial data show that the effectiveness of the vaccine against symptomatic infections is significantly lower against omicron for those who received two doses, but that a third dose of both vaccines used in the country – Pfizer and Moderna – can increase protection to more than 70%.

1 of 1 Image highlights omicron variant of coronavirus taken with a microscope — Photo Courtesy University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine Image highlights omicron variant of coronavirus taken with a microscope — Photo Courtesy University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said the strain is spreading at a very fast pace, something they have never seen before.

“The infections [pela variante] are doubling every two or three days, that means we are facing a tidal wave of infections, we are again in a race between the vaccine and the virus.”

Although the symptoms of this variant are milder, the health system could be overwhelmed, the minister said.

New Coping Measures

The British government on Sunday announced additional measures to combat the spread of the omicron variant:

expansion of the booster vaccination campaign for those over 30 years old, from Monday (13)

mandatory 7-day testing of vaccinated people who came into contact with confirmed cases of Covid-19

isolation for 10 days of citizens who were not immunized and who lived with the infected

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Monday (13) that he believed that there should be more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus than the 11 then mapped until this Sunday (12).

“11 cases of the omicron variant have already been identified here in Brazil and, for sure, there must be more”, said Queiroga.

“When a variant is identified, it is not the case to punish the country that identified it. We have to applaud those who identify the variants of the virus so that we can better prepare ourselves to fight the threats caused by mutations”, added the minister.

five are in the state of São Paulo

two in the Federal District

two in Rio Grande do Sul

two in Goiás

The folder said on Sunday that it was investigating two notifications in Goiás and one in Minas Gerais.

Origin of the variant in South Africa

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, 2021 by South Africa.

The first confirmed case of B.1.1529 was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021. According to the WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying.

Mutation, variant, strain and lineage: understand what the terms linked to the evolution of the coronavirus mean

“Preliminary evidence suggests a higher risk of reinfection with the variant compared to other versions of the coronavirus,” the United Nations Health agency said in a statement.

In recent weeks, coronavirus infections have been increasing sharply in South Africa, which coincides with the detection of the new variant B.1.1529.