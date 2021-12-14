UN agency confirms Arctic heat record at 38ºC in 2020 | Environment

The intense heat was registered on June 20, 2020 in the Russian city of Verkhoyansk, during a prolonged heat wave that caused widespread alarm about the intensity of global warming.

“This new record in the Arctic is part of a series of observations recorded in the WMO’s Archive of Extreme Meteorological and Climatic Phenomena, what causes alert about climate change“, the agency’s director, Petteri Taalas, said in a statement.

Watch video about the heat in Verkhoyansk, shown on National Newspaper in 2020:

Verkhoyansk, which is home to about 1,300 people, is inside the Arctic Circle, in a remote place in Siberia. The location has extreme temperatures, which can range from an average of -42 degrees in January to an average of 20 degrees in the warm season.

Average temperatures in the Arctic region of Siberia were 10°C above normal for most of the summer. (northern hemisphere) past, which caused fires and significant losses of sea ice.

The organization is also checking the record of 54.4°C recorded by thermometers in Death Valley, California, and is trying to prove the 48.8° mark in Sicily, which could be the record for Europe.

“WMO has never had so many simultaneous investigations,” said Taalas.

Photo of June 21, 2020: Thermometer in Verkhoyansk, Russia, reads over 30°C, unusual temperature even in Russian summer — Photo: Olga Burtseva via AP

