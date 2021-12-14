UN agency confirms Arctic heat record at 38ºC in 2020 | Environment

2 of 2 Photo of June 21, 2020: Thermometer in Verkhoyansk, Russia, reads over 30°C, unusual temperature even in Russian summer — Photo: Olga Burtseva via AP

Photo of June 21, 2020: Thermometer in Verkhoyansk, Russia, reads over 30°C, unusual temperature even in Russian summer — Photo: Olga Burtseva via AP