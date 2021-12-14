UOL A Fazenda Poll: partial indicates who is staying today

Two finalists have already been defined, now it’s time to know which other two players will be able to stay in the game until the end: Rico, Solange, Sthe or Dynho? Two will stay and the other pedestrians who compete in this last field of the season will say goodbye to the confinement today, Tuesday (14). We consulted the partial of the UOL A Fazenda poll this Tuesday morning to find out how the vote is going.

Rico appears as the favorite in the partial of the UOL A Fazenda ‘who should stay’ poll during the consultation held this Tuesday morning (14). The ex-On Vacation with the Ex adds 57.26% of the more than 20 thousand votes counted so far and leads the ranking by hand.

Solange is in second place, with 21.93%, the player has good chances of winning her place in the final, but is a long way from the percentage of first place in the A Fazenda UOL poll, a difference of 35 .33%.

In third is Sthe Matos, the winner of the A Fazenda magazine so far, totaling 11.56% in the partial of the UOL A Fazenda poll. In last comes Dynho Alves, the pawn is in the hot seat with a low percentage, only 9.25%, and so far he is far from conquering a place in the dreamed final.

The official vote for the program is already underway and asks you to help save someone from elimination. It is not necessary to have a login on the Record website, just be in the national territory.

The first step is to access R7 at https://www.r7.com/, then just click on the tab that leads to the rural reality show page. On this new page, you will see the poll The Farm right away, click on it and wait.

Check the names and photos of the participants and click on the one you want to see in the final, don’t forget that the official poll by A Fazenda, as with UOL’s, is here to stay, that is, you will vote for your favorite and not that participant you’d like to see outside the program.

Did you choose whether to save Dynho, Rico, Solange or Sthe? Now just go through the robot check by selecting the ‘I’m human’ box. Then click on the ‘vote’ button and wait for confirmation that your vote has been computed by the program’s system. Ready! If you want to vote more often, just repeat the process.

Arcrebiano and Marina Ferrari are already in the grand final of the program, the duo defeated MC Gui and Aline Mineiro in the penultimate field of the season, which won a result last night, Monday (13th). The final will be held between four people, that is, Arcrebiano, Marina and the two participants who win the last field, tonight (14). What the partial of the poll A Fazenda do UOL indicates so far is that these will be Rico and Solange.

The grand final will take place on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The program will start at the same time as other days, at 10:45 pm, after Onde Chama o Coração.

