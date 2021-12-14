Upon returning from its flights to Brazil, to Foz do Iguaçu, JetSMART announces a promotion

Airbus A320 – Image: JetSMART





Within the air sector reactivation scenario, JetSMART, a low-cost Chilean airline, will resume this Thursday, December 16, its route between Foz de Iguaçu (PR) and the capital of Chile, Santiago.

According to the company’s flight schedule, this is currently its only route connecting Brazil with Chile. Initially, this route will operate with two weekly flights, on Thursdays and Sundays, using Airbus A320 aircraft.

To celebrate the resumption of its operation in Brazil, the company informs that it is launching a promotion with discounts of up to 30% on the price of tickets for those who use the code “WE BACK”, which will be effective from Tuesday, the 14th December for all JetSMART customers.

For Estuardo Ortíz, CEO of JetSMART, “the route between Foz do Iguaçu and Santiago is extremely important, as it allows connectivity between Brazil and Chile at very low prices. At JetSMART, we’ve doubled our efforts to continue on the path of industry reactivation and this is precisely a milestone that underpins that,” he said.

Until now, according to the company, Santiago has been a preferred destination for group travel in Brazil. With the reactivation of this route, it is expected that groups of Brazilian tourists can take advantage of low fares with direct flights to Chile.





According to JetSMART, its flexibility policy allows changes to be made if the flight is canceled or the person has any difficulty traveling on the scheduled date.

Before the suspension of flights, the Chilean company used to fly, in addition to Foz, also to Salvador (BA), however, so far it has not officially announced a return date for the service.

JetSMART Information