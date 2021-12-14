Urinary problems: could they be another symptom of long covid? – 12/14/2021

Waking up more than twice in the middle of the night because of wanting to go to the bathroom, feeling the need to pee much more often during the day, or being surprised out of nowhere by the need to urinate, needing to immediately stop what you were doing — these were the three most common complaints, but not the only ones, that a group of urologists found in those who had covid-19 for more than six months.

According to the researchers, nearly nine out of every ten people who one day become infected with Sars-CoV 2 report at least one such problem, which is a jaw-dropping proportion. About half of them guarantee that what they feel is moderate to severe. Stay alert.

The work, the first to point out that the so-called long-covid may include what doctors call lower urinary tract symptoms, was presented yesterday, the 13th, during the 38th Brazilian Congress of Urology, by the doctor from Minas Gerais, Júlia Duarte de Souza, who is currently a doctoral student at the University of São Paulo, where she is taking a fellow at the Hospital das Clínicas — which, in Medicine, would correspond to a kind of internship — precisely in the area of ​​voiding dysfunctions.

“There were already a number of studies showing that, in the acute phase of coronavirus infection, some patients had urinary tract issues. But no one could say whether these symptoms would persist or not after covid-19 or whether they would not be able to appear soon after her””, says the urologist. Hence, she and her colleagues decided to seek answers in this regard.

“In fact, more than knowing if this was happening, we wanted to find out if there was any relationship with the severity of the disease”, completes the doctor. In advance: it seems not.

Symptoms were reported by 88.4% of patients, all admitted to Hospital das Clínicas for covid-19 in August 2020 and evaluated by researchers in February 2021. “But it didn’t make much difference if, at the time, they had stayed in the infirmary thanks to a less worrying state or if they needed an ICU because of the seriousness of the situation”, says Dr. Júlia.

understand the study

The Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo was, by far, one of the places that received the most patients with covid-19 in the city of São Paulo and, for this reason, specialists from various medical areas there saw a wonderful opportunity to check how patients were doing after a discharge time. So they called 1,957 of these individuals for a reassessment.

But the urologists, as a fellow countryman of Dr. Júlia would say in the parts of Minas Gerais, took this train walking. Therefore, the number of patients who evaluated was much smaller. The study on urinary symptoms involves only 255 of them, 138 men and 117 women. I also advance: they and they suffered the same.

To avoid any confusion, these participants were compared among themselves according to age group, educational level, degree of daily physical activity, general health status, whether they had any other problem such as diabetes or not and, of course, according to his unpleasant experience with Sars-CoV 2, if it had been more or less severe.

Everyone had to answer a questionnaire that urologists are familiar with, the IPSS. International Prostate Symptom Score). “Although, as the name implies, it was created for men with prostate problems, it turns out to be a very good instrument for evaluating urination problems in women as well,” he explains.

Well then: nocturia, which shatters the rest of any citizen, was the most common symptom among those investigated by this questionnaire. “It’s what we call the situation in which the person gets up many times during the night to urinate. According to the answers, 62% of the interviewees had this complaint”, says Júlia de Souza.

Next, reported by exactly half of the individuals, came the increased voiding frequency. “In this case, we consider that people who feel their bladders full at intervals shorter than two hours have this symptom”, explains the urologist. Urgency to go to the bathroom, in turn, was mentioned by 42% of individuals.

Other complaints: feeling that all the stored liquid was not emptied (39.2% were feeling this) or that the stream of urine no longer has the same strength as before (29.8%). And that’s not counting the intermittence, a complaint by 29.4% of people — you know when the pee is there, but it takes forever to get out? — and the need to make an unusual effort until the last drop falls, something noticed by 20% of respondents.

In addition to counting the symptoms of any problems in the urinary tract, all study participants recorded how they thought their health was – and, no surprise, in this regard, satisfaction with the quality of daily life was significantly lower among those who were dealing with urinary symptoms.

Why else this squeeze?

The question is: would Sars-CoV 2 be able to make life hell even in the holy pee time? “Too early for us to talk about cause and effect, that is, to spread that the virus would cause all this directly”, explains Júlia de Souza soon, before you and I jump to a hasty conclusion. But that doesn’t mean to stop being smart.

Some points, in fact, would be gaps in the study presented at the congress. “These urinary symptoms were not evaluated when the patient was with covid-19 or even before becoming infected”, recognizes Dr. Júlia. “So, we are just trusting that they could be a novelty, having appeared after the disease”, he informs.

Yes, maybe they already existed in the past. “But, perhaps, they can also get worse after someone catches the coronavirus”, ponders the urologist. To resolve this question, she and her colleagues are running another study, in which they look at who has just been admitted with covid-19, focusing on tracking this type of complaint to see whether or not the problems get worse after a period of a few months. .

It is worth noting that the symptoms were more frequent in people over 60. The participants, say, were 57 years old, on average. “And with age, problems with urination actually become more common,” admits the doctor.

One hypothesis, like everything that has been reported, has to do with the bladder’s storage capacity, is that it lost part of its strength after the gale, which is the passage of Sars-CoV2 through the body. And, in this case, not because of the virus itself, but because any more serious infection and prolonged hospitalization detonate the musculature from head to toe — with the urinary tract in the middle, remember! If so — phew! — these annoyances should be transitory.

However, even though there is still no clarity regarding all the links between the coronavirus and the urinary tract, the Brazilian study is great for making everyone pay a little more attention when going to the bathroom. After all, who would connect the dots between a different feeling when urinating and the covid-19 you had back there?

Note: unless the problem is very serious, no one usually comments spontaneously in consultations about their urination habit. And, between us, my impression is that doctors from other specialties barely remember the subject. They ask more about number 2 than about number 1, if you understand me.

The USP study already shows one thing: the prevalence of urinary symptoms in those who had covid-19 is higher than in the general population. A sign that something weird might actually exist. So, even more so if you know Sars-CoV 2 up close, don’t perpetuate the taboo of talking about pee with your doctor.