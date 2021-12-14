US Over 50 Million Covid-19 Cases Amidst Emergence of Ômicron

The United States came across 50 million cases of coronavirus this Sunday (12), according to a Reuters count, as the Delta variant continues to threaten Americans and the newly discovered Ômicron variant spreads.

After about two months of declining infections, the United States has reported daily increases over the past two weeks, driven by the easier-to-transmit Delta variant.

States in the coldest parts of the country are seeing the biggest increase in new infections on a per capita basis, including Vermont, New Hampshire and Michigan.

The number of patients hospitalized with Covid is also increasing, 20% since the Thanksgiving holiday in late November.

Last month, deaths increased by 4.6%, with the death toll in the country surpassing 800,000.

Nearly half of the US states have detected Ômicron variant cases, but the Delta variant still accounts for 99 percent of current Covid cases, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

For Ômicron to be a significant problem, it will be necessary to shift this balance to become dominant. “If we suddenly start seeing 10% of new infections being Omicron, and then increase next week to 20%, that will tell us we’re on a replacement wave, like what we saw when Delta replaced Alpha,” said John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College.

An analysis of Reuters data shows that it took nearly a year to reach the first 25 million Covid cases and 323 days, less than a year to go from 25 million to 50 million cases.

Laboratory studies released this week suggest that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus will diminish the power of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection after two doses, although a third dose may restore that protection.

About 14% of people in the United States have already received a booster shot. Nearly 10 million of those people have gotten the extra shots since Thanksgiving break, with concerns about the Ômicron variant.

Pfizer Inc. and Merck have developed Covid-19 antiviral drugs that work in all variants, with countries rushing to buy the pills.

Vaccination should still be a priority for Americans, but taking pills that can keep people out of the hospital “can be a lifesaver,” said US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.