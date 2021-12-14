US Tornado Death Toll Rises to 88 | World

The series of tornadoes that hit six states in the United States left 88 dead, officials said, and at least 109 people are still missing.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed 74 deaths. In a choked voice, he stated that the dead were between 5 months and 86 years old. “Like the people of western Kentucky, I’m not doing very well,” Beshear said.

The governor said that 109 people are still missing and “it could be weeks before we have the final balance of both deaths and levels of destruction.”

“Without a doubt, there will be more (dead),” he added.

Satellite images show before and after the passage of US tornadoes

Aerial images show before and after US tornadoes

However, the governor has clarified that fears of an overwhelming number of deaths in the collapse of a candle factory in the storm-ravaged town of Mayfield are apparently unfounded. About 110 employees were working Friday night (10) at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory when the tornado turned the building into rubble.

21-year-old Jemaryon Hart said he was “happy to be alive” after surviving seven grueling hours trapped under the rubble of the factory.

“It was really scary, really painful. The walls, the cement blocks, the metal, the wood, everything just crushed you,” he recalled, speaking to AFP.

The factory’s owners reported eight dead and eight missing in the collapse, and confirmed that “94 are alive and have been counted,” Beshear said.

1 of 2 Drone photo shows debris and collapsed building structures in downtown Mayfield, one of Kentucky’s most tornado-hit cities — Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP Drone photo shows debris and collapsed building structures in downtown Mayfield, one of Kentucky’s most tornado-hit cities — Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP

Thousands of people were left homeless and the governor described the storm as the worst on record in the state.

At least 14 deaths were recorded in four other states affected by the tornadoes: Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.

Six people died at an Amazon warehouse in the town of Edwardsville, southern Illinois, where employees worked the night shift processing orders for the holiday season.

2 of 2 Satellite images show the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory and nearby buildings in Kentucky on January 28, 2017, top and bottom on Saturday, December 11, 2021, after a tornado caused severe damage to the area — Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP Satellite images show the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory and nearby buildings in Kentucky on Jan. 28, 2017, top and bottom on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 after a tornado caused severe damage to the area — Photo : Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP

The office of the president of the United States announced this Monday (13) that Biden will visit the region on Wednesday (15) to assess the emergency situation.

On Sunday, Biden declared the Kentucky area of “major disaster”, thus allowing for the directing of additional federal aid to recovery efforts.

“We will be there to allow the population to recover and rebuild,” US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas promised to CNN.

Kentucky was hit Friday night by one of the largest and most powerful series of tornadoes on record in the US.

The director of the United States Agency for Disaster Management (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, warned on Sunday (12) that these states face a “new norm” of multiplication of devastating weather phenomena.

Criswell also highlighted the “incredibly rare” and “historic” dimension of these tornadoes for this season.

With the immense recovery effort approaching, immediate concerns for the safety and well-being of residents are a priority as the cold weather has begun to affect the devastated cities.

About 28,500 people were without electricity in Kentucky on Monday, according to authorities.

churches became shelters

In Mayfield, a small town of 10,000 people in southern Kentucky – part of the “Bible Belt”, where the Church has strong influence – groups of residents tried to clear the rubble, search for supplies and help those most affected, while several churches started to function as shelters for many evacuees.

Images of fallen trees and destroyed houses blend with buildings brought down by the force of the storm in Mayfield.

“We’ve worked for so many years through all of this and now it’s gone up in smoke,” laments Randy Guennel, a 79-year-old retiree, who says “there are no more houses, no more cars, nothing else.”

Vanessa Cooper, 40 years old and an employee of the local technical school, was trying to rescue what she could of her mother’s apartment, of which only two walls remain standing. Three friends helped her remove the twisted debris as she rummaged through damaged furniture.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but God has helped me to overcome many things in life,” he said.

Seated in a chair across from what was left of his house, 59-year-old Marty Janes stared blankly into space as volunteers worked around him.

“I’m devastated. It’s amazing… I don’t have anything,” says Janes.

He had been trapped in the back of his house while his wife, Theresa, was in the bedroom when the roof collapsed.

After being rescued by firefighters, the couple were separated for two days while Theresa was hospitalized, he says with tears in his eyes.