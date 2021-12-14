Used turkeys value above average in Brazil in 2021 | cars

VW SpaceFox was the valuation champion among semi-new vans for sale in Brazil throughout 2021
Who said that turkeys died for good in Brazil? According to a survey by the start-up Mobiauto, on the general average, considering the prices quoted between October 2021 and the same month last year and taking into account 150 models and versions, there was an increase of 21.5%. Not bad, considering that the global auto market was up 23.5%.


“Since a good part of these vehicles is no longer sold as new, the valuation distant only 2% from the absolute market average is an encouraging result for the loyal turkey customers”
, highlights the automotive consultant and CEO of Mobiauto, Sant Clair Castro Jr.

“It is noteworthy that, of the 150 verified models and versions
by our Statistics department, 62 had a price correction above the market average. See how interesting: the consumer bought a car out of line and still made money”, commented Castro Jr.

Endangered species in Brazil

Fiat Palio Weekend also appears in the survey and was the last van made in Brazil
The last volume brand to manufacture vans in Brazil, Fiat got four versions of the Palio Weekend
(or just Weekend, depending on the year of production) among the ten most valued. The table also has other highlights, such as the Volkswagen
leading the ranking with the SpaceFox Plus 1.6
8V 2009, the only one to exceed 50% appreciation, and even the imported one Volvo V40 Cross Country
2015.

In general, taking the average value of all the years and versions of each brand, the Toyota
was the champion, with 26.6%. Volkswagen registers high of 22.82%, followed by Fiat, with 21.26% of readjustments. The other brands record the following averages: Volvo
(20.53%), Audi (19.25%), Citroën (18.41%), Peugeot (16.91%) and Renault
(15.05%). See the table below for the most valued turkeys between 2020 and 2021, according to the average values ​​surveyed by Mobiauto.

1 – Volkswagen SpaceFox Plus 1.6 2009 BRL 22,428 BRL 33,900 + 51.15%
2 – Fiat Weekend Adventure Locker 1.8 2017 BRL 39,900 BRL 58,900 +47.62 percent
3 – Peugeot 206 SW Presence 1.4 2005 BRL 10,900 BRL 15,990 + 46.70%
4 – Fiat Palio Weekend Aventure 1.8 2011 BRL 25,940 BRL 36,896 + 42.24%
5 – Peugeot 206 SW Presence 1.4 2008 BRL 13,474 BRL 18,944 +40.60%
6 – Fiat Weekend Avventure 1.8 2016 F$37,708 BRL 52,520 +39.28%
7 – Volvo V40 XC 2.0 T5 2015 BRL 69,900 BRL 96,400 +37.91%
8 – Fiat Palioo Weekend 1.8 2007 BRL 18,795 BRL 25,900 +37.80%
9 – Toyota Corolla Fielder XEI 1.8 aut 2008 BRL 28,894 BRL 39,780 +37.68%
10 – Vokswagen Spacefox 1.6 MSI 2018 BRL 43,910 BRL 58,900 +36.42%

