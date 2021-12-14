Vacancy at TCU: meet the senators who are vying for the position – Policy

THE federal Senate defines today who will be the new minister of Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). The senators dispute the vacancy Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), Katia Abreu (Progressives-TO) and Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE). On their CVs, candidates have experience in public life beyond Parliament. Anastasia was once governor; Kátia and Bezerra, ministers of the Dilma Rousseff government.

The three congressmen will go through a hearing at the Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE). Afterwards, their names will be analyzed by the plenary. The commission has already defined the rapporteurs of the three nominations. Anastasia’s candidacy will be reported by Cid Gomes (PDT-CE); the opinion of Kátia Abreu’s nomination will be under the responsibility of Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) and that of Bezerra, with Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO).

See who are the candidates for the vacancy at TCU.

Antonio Anastasia

He was governor of Minas Gerais from 2010 to 2014, having won the elections for the position in the first round. In March 2014, he left his post to dedicate himself to the elections that year, in which he supported Aécio Neves’ candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. In October of the same year, he was elected senator. At the Legislative House, Anatasia was a member of the Special Committee on Impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). Re-elected in 2018, the senator is in his second term and must occupy a seat in the Senate until 2023.

Katia Abreu

Graduated in Psychology from the Catholic University of Goiás, senator Kátia Abreu even stood out in the field of agriculture, in which she has recognized performance at the Congress. She was minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply during the second term of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), having been removed from her post when the PT was impeached in 2016. Before, as federal deputy for Tocantins, she was the first woman to preside the ruralist bench in Congress.

Kátia Abreu was a federal deputy for two consecutive terms starting in 2000. In 2007, she was elected to the Senate, where she still holds a seat today. In 2018, he ran for the vice-presidency of the Republic on the ticket of Ciro Gomes (PDT), taking third place in the dispute for Planalto.

Fernando Bezerra

Graduated in business administration from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho began his political career as a state deputy in Pernambuco in 1983. He held the seat until 1992, when he resigned as mayor of Petrolina (PE ). He commanded the municipal Executive for three non-consecutive terms. First, from 1992 to 1996. Then, from 2000 to 2007. From 2011 to 2013, he was Minister of National Integration in the Dilma Rousseff government. He has been a senator for the State of Pernambuco since 2015, having been reelected to hold the position until 2023.