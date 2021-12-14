Values ​​are scary, but Botafogo has the trump card to dream of hiring Elkeson

for nearly ten years in China, Elkeson he got used to high salaries and well above the reality of Brazilian football. Free on the market after leaving the Guanghzou Evergrande, the 32-year-old striker is interested in Botafogo, but the financial factor is a hindrance.

On the other hand, the club believes it has an asset for a possible signing.

– I’d love to bring Elkeson, it’s a dream. We have to open negotiations, but it is very expensive. There is an advantage that he wants to come to Rio, his son lives in Rio. Who knows? Dreaming doesn’t kill – said the president of Botafogo, Durcesio Mello, to AMIB (Association of Independent Media of Botafogo).

Interestingly, in November 2016 Elkeson trained at Botafogo to keep in shape and said he wanted to return to the club in “five, six years”.

– I do want to wear Botafogo’s shirt again, who is more experienced. When I came, my career was starting. My intention is to stay out of the country for another five, six years, then maybe return to Botafogo. I do want to wear this shirt. The fans may think that I’ll come back as an old man, at the end of my career, but no, I’m a guy who takes care of me a lot, I hope to play at a high level until I’m 35, 36 years old – declared Elkeson at the time.

Watch the 2016 Botafogo TV video:

Watch the video from the “Nosso Botafogo” channel: