Vasco follows reformulation for 2022 and announces the departure of Marquinhos Gabriel

Continuing the revamping of its cast for the 2022 season, Vasco announced the departure of another player. Through its official website, the Rio de Janeiro club informed that the midfielder Marquinhos Gabriel you will not have your contract renewed.

The 31-year-old player’s membership ends at the end of this month of December. The athlete arrived at the Cruzmaltino at the start of the 2021 season, having played 42 matches, with six assists and seven goals scored.

“Following the reformulation process aimed at the 2022 season, the Vasco da Gama Football Department defined this Monday afternoon (13/12) the departure of midfield Marquinhos Gabriel. The athlete will not have his contract renewed after the end of the relationship…Vasco da Gama thanks the athlete for the effort and wishes him luck in the sequence of his career,” said the club in the statement.

Marquinhos Gabriel arrived in São Januário for the disputes of the Carioca Championship, Brazil’s Cup and Serie B. During his time, the player was the target of criticism from the Cruzmaltina crowd, who even asked him to leave at the end of the season, especially after the team did not get access to the Series A.

With the midfielder, Vasco’s list of departures for the 2022 season reached 10 names. In addition to him, other players also criticized by the crowd, such as the forward morato, the side Zeca and the defender ernando came out.

The “boat” that left São Januário still has names like the forward German Cano and the steering wheel Andrey, who also did not have their contracts renewed and left for free.