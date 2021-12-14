Verstappen has an incredible natural talent and is bold, says Seixas

Max Verstappen won his first Formula 1 title last weekend when he won the Abu Dhabi GP, UAE, beating Lewis Hamilton with less than a lap to go, with the safety car leaving, a decision that led to complaints from the Mercedes, who failed to change the final result, with the title of Red Bull driver.

At the UOL News Sport, Fabio Seixas affirms that the title would be in good hands with both Verstappen and Hamilton and draws attention to the profile of the pilot, who is highly praised precisely for his bold characteristic, who at certain moments ends up overstepping the point.

“On the weekend I was now in Interlagos again, a decision by Stock Car, I talked to a lot of people there, drivers who went through Formula 1 and they all think that Verstappen is an exceptional guy, Verstappen is a Red Bull project that it worked, Red Bull over the years in Formula 1 invested in several young drivers, many stayed by the way and two guys did it very well, Vettel, four-time world champion, and now Verstappen, winning its first title”, says Seixas .

“He’s a guy who has an ability, an incredible natural talent, from guys like Alonso, like Raikkonen, and he’s a very daring guy. I think what we saw this year was a really cool duel, I think that’s what he made this duel so interesting too, because they are two guys who drive a lot, but who are very different, they are at different times in their careers, Hamilton would probably run for another two years and he will stop, Verstappen still has a long career ahead of him” , complete.

The journalist says that for the sport it is interesting to see two drivers with different profiles and also at different times in their careers, with Verstappen still young and Hamilton closer to the end of the journey on the Formula 1 tracks. by Verstappen, he gave more spectacle, although Hamilton impressed at Interlagos.

“Hamilton, who was a more crazy guy when he started in Formula 1, is now a very cerebral guy, he’s a guy who runs a very cautious race, who is always thinking ahead, not Verstappen, he’s the guy who go, put the car in there and let’s see what happens, a much bolder guy who is sometimes disloyal in his excess of boldness”, says Seixas.

“They’re two exceptional guys, I think Verstappen had a season that, from a spectacle point of view, Verstappen was more spectacled than Hamilton this season. It’s kind of hard to say that after what Hamilton did at Interlagos, surpassing 25 cars in two races, so it’s difficult, either, they both deserved this title very much,” he concludes.