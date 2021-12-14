Verstappen reveals congratulations from Hamilton and Toto Wolff

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen said he was congratulated both by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after winning the 2021 Formula 1 season title.

After the Abu Dhabi GP, Mercedes filed two protests, both rejected by the FIA ​​- one for how the race direction acted in the final laps and the other for an alleged illegal overtaking by Verstappen after the safety car left.

“Toto sent me a text – congratulations for the season and that I deserved to win. That was really cool,” he told the BBC.

Verstappen also praised Hamilton, who led the race most of the time and was passed by the Dutchman on the final lap.

“Lewis came up to me and congratulated me. It must have been very difficult on that last lap. It also shows the respect we have for each other,” he declared.

“Of course we’ve had difficult times throughout the season, but we’ve respected what we’re doing and we’ve been pushing each other to the limit and it was really enjoyable to race against him.”

The Red Bull driver believes Hamilton’s seven world titles will help him overcome the frustration of this season’s defeat.

“Of course it helps if you already have seven titles. That comforts you a little bit. I think if it were the other way around, it would have been more painful for me because I didn’t have a title,” said Verstappen.