“Very nice of him”

New Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen revealed that he had received a text message from Toto Wolff, team boss at rival Mercedes, congratulating him on the title. The Dutch driver participated in a virtual press conference last Monday (13) to talk about his heroic achievement at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Even with Mercedes contesting the result of the race because of a possible irregularity in the safety-car period in the last laps, both Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton, the runner-up, congratulated the Dutch driver for the feat. The seven-time champion right after the race, while the representative in a virtual form.

“Toto texted me congratulating me on the season and that I deserved to win, so that was nice of him. Lewis is a great sportsman in general. He came up to me and congratulated me, and the last lap must have been very difficult, but it shows the mutual respect we have,” said Verstappen.

Max also preached respect for Hamilton. The dispute in 2021 was marked by encounters on the track and pokes through the press, but the new champion tried to mention that both parties show respect, and that both tried to get the best of each other throughout the season.

“Of course we’ve had difficult times during the season, but in the end, we respected what we’re doing and were pushing each other to the limit all season. It was really cool to run with him”, he added.

