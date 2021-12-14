Video compares Matrix Awakens and film, result is surreal; check the video

The Matrix Awakens was one of the announcements of The Game Awards (TGA) 2021 event and, during the presentation, showed the photorealistic experience that the Unreal Engine 5 engine is capable of providing. Now, they made a video comparing movie graphics and images and it is impressively realistic.

The Matrix Awakens replicates original scenes from the franchise’s movies matrix using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine. To make a comparison, the YouTube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” made a video showing the differences between the images — and it’s admirable how, each time, the differences get smaller.

Despite not being a complete game, the interactive experience shows how powerful the next-gen consoles are and attests that most current titles have not yet reached the graphics power that the devices offer — as we can see above, the visual is almost as good as reality.

Available for testing

The Matrix Awakens is an interactive experience to demonstrate Unreal Engine 5, so it’s not exactly a franchise game. However, if you want to play games and view the photorealistic visuals, just download it from the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stores.

the feature film The Matrix Resurrections is set to be released in Brazilian cinemas on December 22, with the return of director Lana Wachowski and actors Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity).