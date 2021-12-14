Video! ‘The Farm 13’: Rico is ‘horrified’ to see Dayane Mello knifes jacket | Television



Rico Melquiades – Reproduction/Record

Rich Melquiades Play/Record

Posted 14/12/2021 08:39 | Updated 12/14/2021 09:07

Rio – At dawn this Tuesday, the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 3” saw a scene that happened recently and rocked the web: Dayane Mello ripping Rico Melquiades’ jacket with the pawn. When he saw the scene, Rico looked perplexed, put his hand to his face and said that he had no idea that anyone could have done such violence.

“I’m horrified because when I took my coat, I swear to God, I thought someone had taken my coat, hooked it on a wooden thing and was afraid to tell me and put it on hidden. In my head, that was it, because I never imagined a person picking up a knife to rip. Never imagined,” he said.

Afterwards, when questioned, Rico spoke about the reason that would have led Dayane to commit the act. “Because I unmasked her. I was talking about her game and I was telling the truth. When we receive the truth, it hurts and she reacted that way,” explained the comedian.

In turn, Dayane confessed that he lost his thread when he ripped his jacket. “Today, seeing it is even funny, but I had come from a week of a lot of bullshit with Rico. We had several good and very tense moments, that’s the real truth. Psychologically, I was shaken by being alone. I wasn’t one. It was a very good week for me and a lot of teasing happened between me and Rico. When he started screaming a canine snake and he teased me a lot, at the party we almost had a fight, so I could have pushed him. The worst thing of all was the a flea in the ear that I had to keep thinking I was going to be excluded, because I really had done the coat thing”, she assured.

Dayane also said that it was not an act planned, nor done out of malice, but rather to provoke. “The moment I did it with a lot of anger, I had thought: “my God, tomorrow he’s going to wake up and put this coat on. If it’s bullshit now, let’s get started.” So I kept putting away my stuff and he doesn’t even know it. It took such a big step and now watching the videos it’s surreal to see Valentina tell Aline and Aline to wait for the right time. don’t be something to expose. It wasn’t mean, it was a provocation.”