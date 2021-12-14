Video: ‘Time traveler’ goes viral with shocking revelation of what will happen in the world on December 25th

A tiktoker, who keeps his true identity secret, has been releasing chilling predictions for the next few years on the platform and has already collected more than 1.3 million followers with the content.

Among the revelations of the ‘time traveler’, as he calls himself, there is bad news for the entire planet. According to him, December will be a month of radical changes for human beings, starting as early as the 20th, when eight humans will receive super powers from of the Sun’s energy. As early as the 25th, ‘something big is going to happen that will shock the world and change the way humans live forever.’

And it doesn’t stop there, the man promises explosions from neighboring planets, green colors in the sky and even the discovery of a bunker (an underground structure designed to resist in situations of war).

According to tiktoker, the 35,000-year-old bunker will be found in Argentina in the year 2024. In it, it will be possible to reveal many secrets, discover new technologies, hidden codes and other infinity of irrational things.

In another video, the ‘seer’ still claims that, in 2022, the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team will defeat the Brooklyn Nets in game seven of the NBA final.

