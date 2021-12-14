Videos show the despair of a dentist victim of attempted rape in Fortaleza – Security

Images of security cameras from the commercial condominium where the victim dentist’s office is located attempted rape, this Monday night (13), show from the suspect’s arrival to the time of arrest.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), the suspect was identified as 23-year-old Gustavo Moreira Marques. He is arrested.

According victim report, she had received the request for an evening call from the man. He claimed to have no other time available due to working hours. The professional was suspicious, but scheduled for 6 pm. She, however, asked the groom to go to the place to feel safer.

According to the images, the suspect arrived at the building at 6:28 pm. He identified himself at the reception and handed over a document before he was allowed to enter. Then he went to the office. Just over 30 minutes later, the video shows the moment when the dentist comes down to ask for help at the reception, at 19:08.

Desperate, she calls the police and shouts at people for help. Upstairs were the groom and the suspect. Two doormen come up to help him. At 7:22 pm, Gustavo is seen leaving in handcuffs.

He was arrested in the act. The custody hearing, which will define the release or stay in jail, should take place this Tuesday (14), at the Custody Court of Fortaleza, in the city center.

The dentist’s lawyer, Gilberto Santos, accompanies the session. “We hope that the Public Ministry and the Justice provide legal certainty so that society can be calmer. That’s what we’re waiting for”, he emphasized.

victim report

“When I opened the door, I thought it was very strange. I had a bad feeling, so I called my fiance and told him to come get me right away, because I was scared. I locked myself and asked the patient for time, and I kept organizing the service”, he recalled.

The victim said that the service, in the presence of the groom, took place normally. However, when the victim’s companion was absent, the man threatened her.

“I went to wash my hand. When I turned around, he had a knife pointed at me, telling me not to scream. He came towards me and tried to grab me,” he recalled.

“In this melee fight, I ended up hurting myself, but I took his knife. I started screaming a lot, my fiance came in and managed to immobilize him,” he reported.

Suspect followed victim on social media

According to the SSPDS, “after the suspect was arrested, the Civil Police discovered that he was already following the woman’s routine through social networks and had the objective of raping the victim”.

