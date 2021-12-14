View screenshot of the new Laminar RM1 stock cooler for Intel Alder Lake CPUs

New cooler box to arrive with next Intel 12th generation CPUs

After more than a decade with a cooler box nothing but okay, it looks like Intel will finally renew this item. The first Intel Alder Lake processors that came out are unlocked (K), so they don’t have a cooler, as they always were. But the next CPUs that arrive should already come equipped with the next cooler stock.

The first time this cooler appeared, it was in a leak that happened in September. The images were from some Intel presentation slide. Now a photo showing details of the new cooler box has been released by leaker momomo_us. The cooler should be called “RM1 laminate” and must be specific to Intel Alder Lake i7, i5 and i3 CPUs up to 65W.

The photo refers to the RM1 model which, according to the previous leak, must be the intermediate cooler. The best cooler, RH1, should come with non-K i9s. It is taller, with more dissipation area. The RS1 model, which would be the entry-level one, appears to be a little smaller than the RM1 and should come in the entry-level Intel Alder Lake processors.

Visually speaking, compared to the RM1, it’s already a nice upgrade compared to the current standard model. The intermediate cooler box seems to offer a blue LED strip, which is essential these days, of course. Something that doesn’t match, if we compare the new photo with the leaked slide, is that the number of fan blades is not the same.



The previous leak shows the RM1 cooler with seven blades, as well as the current cooler box. But the new image reveals five blades, only wider. It seems that this cooler box should have a contact area very similar to the current cooler. If you look closely at the image, most of what is shown is an acrylic housing, the aluminum heatsink is on the bottom only.

It’s hard to imagine how effective this cooler will be compared to the ones already known and used. Perhaps the new fan makes a difference, as the base looks like the current solution. As already mentioned, this cooler should arrive with the next Intel Alder Lake processors to be released next year and will probably be presented at CES 2022.

Via: VideoCardz