Viih Tube Ex Speaks Out on Betrayals | Column Fabia Oliveira

Bruno Magri, ex-boyfriend of the influencer and ex-BBB, Viih Tube, went to social media to explain about the accusations of betrayal against him. After Viih confirmed that he had been ‘cuckolded’ while relating to him, the boy decided to speak on the subject and, among other things, confirmed the fence jump, but emphasized that it is not something recent.

“There is no way to justify the unjustifiable. I will not victimize myself. Vitória knew about my mistake, which is not new. It didn’t happen now, it was two and a half years ago. So much so that she chose to forgive and we tried the relationship of body and soul, but unfortunately it didn’t work out”, he began.

Bruno took the opportunity to ask his ex’s forgiveness publicly. “In fact, it was one of the reasons for the breakup, but I didn’t understand why it came up just now. Vitória was exposed to ridicule, I wanted to publicly ask her forgiveness, because she didn’t deserve to go through that”.

He also said that he discovered people making up stories about him after the couple broke up. “After the end, people came to invent things for her, I don’t know for what. And then I call the person and the person talks back saying that he didn’t do anything”.

And he added: “I just want to be at peace. I carried this with me for a long time, I hurt Vitória a lot, I’m aware of that. But I’m not the same person I was almost three years ago and she knows it. That’s why you chose to forgive me. We tried again, it didn’t work, I wish her all the best. I learned a lot from all this and that’s what matters”.

Viih Tube comments on betrayals

Earlier, Viih Tube went public to confirm that, in fact, she was betrayed by Bruno Magri. “Come on, I feel like I’m so happy with you and that I’m being the most real version possible, so I’m not going to peach and pretend I’m not seeing because I’m seeing everything. I knew about the betrayal, yes, it was one of the reasons for the breakup, but I chose not to expose it because I didn’t have to. I’ve been so canceled on the internet and I would never wish that for Bruno”, she began.

“So even though I was cuckold, I wasn’t going to do that. The breakup was really good, I didn’t lie to you. There was no fighting, cursing, yelling, there was no hate, nothing, I just realized that really things would never be the same again, I would never be the same again, everything was weird, and we decided to break up”, he continued.

Viih Tube also pointed out that the couple’s ideals no longer matched. “I know I told you guys that we didn’t fit anymore, and it’s real. Of course the betrayal triggered this in me, but I forgave him and we were done. And forgiveness, when I say it, is for deliverance. I forgave myself for going through this, forgave him, just to go on in peace. But now more things are coming up, and I don’t want to know,” he admitted.

Finally, the ex-BBB asks for peace and says she is here to evolve. “I’m so fine, happy, so I would appreciate it if you guys forgot about it. And even cuckold, I was cuckold, don’t attack him because I know what it’s like on the skin. It’s something we’ve gotten over together, so there’s no reason to dig it up. It’s gone, and that’s it. Make mistakes, get up, learn and evolve”, concluded the influencer.