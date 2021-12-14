Viih Tube reveals that she was raped when she was 16 and gives a strong vent: “I have to live with the man who raped me”

[Alerta Gatilho!] Viih Tube opened up about a series of experiences he had in his newest book, “Cancelled – What the Internet Does Not Show”. In one of these reports, the ex-BBB revealed that she was a victim of rape at age 16. In a strong outburst, the influencer explained how she felt guilty for what happened, and said that she still has to live with the boy.

Victoria recalled that she met the boy during a trip, when they even exchanged a few kisses. However, even without her consent, the boy would have insisted and continued with the abuse. “I said ‘no’ several times, but it wasn’t enough. I’ve been raped. Even though I knew I tried to avoid it, I blamed myself for not having done anything but push him.”, wrote the young woman in an excerpt of the work, published by Splash, from UOL.

In the book, the young woman regretted not having been able to open up about this issue before, but explained that only later did she understand that women are not to blame for going through something like this. “The rape is always to blame, never the victim. Back then, I wasn’t aware that I didn’t need to be ashamed. It’s the kind of thing we don’t forget”, she continued.

YouTuber also admitted some fear for still being in the same circle as this guy. “To this day, I have to live with the man who raped me, because we work in the same environment, which gives me the creeps”, she completed. Viih mentioned that he never reported the assailant to the police because he believed he could not prove the story, or would have no support. However, she made it clear that she always warned women and friends to stay away from such a man.

Viih Tube also used her new book to reflect on the culture of cancellation, in addition to exposing how she was persecuted on social networks thanks to some past mistakes, but also because of “BBB 21”. “I was canceled, excluded, humiliated, attacked and threatened — and none of that helped me to be a better person. What actually made me a better person was the welcome I received from my family, in addition to the conversations I had with psychologists and friends, the readings I did after these episodes. Of course, criticism is important — it is often based on a critique that we realize we are making a mistake — but the cancellation goes beyond that”, she observed.

The publication has been successful among fans of the ex-BBB… Last Thursday (9), Vitória was present at the Rio de Janeiro Book Biennial with an autograph session with her admirers. This is already Tube’s third book – in addition to “Cancelada”, she has already written the books “Todo Amor Tem Segredos” and “Tudo Tem Uma Primeira Vez”.