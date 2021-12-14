Virgínia Fonseca spreads R$56 thousand in a room to give her mother a gift

Digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca spread R$56 thousand in cash in her mother’s room, Margareth Serrão, as a gift to the matriarch of her family, who turns 56 today.

Through her YouTube channel, the famous woman showed the surprise prepared by her, with the help of her husband, singer Zé Felipe. Together, they decorated the bed and wrote the word “congratulations” with R$100 bills, in addition to spreading other amounts on the bedroom furniture and even on the toilet lid.

Margareth, who had just arrived from a trip, could not hide her surprise and joy at her daughter’s gift.

On her Instagram profile, Virgínia Fonseca also congratulated her mother, and said she is her inspiration and the love of her life. The cake was decorated in the shape of a mug of chop.

“Today it’s all hers, my mother, my inspiration, love of my life! Mother, I wish you much health, peace, love and another 50 years of life. At least. I love you so much, today it’s who’s getting presents you, but give us every day with your joy, with your clowning, with your love and care! Enjoy your mother’s day, may God continue to bless you, illuminate your paths and may you be very happy in this new cycle,” he captioned.