VOEPASS performs its first flight in Rota das Emoções destinations

This Sunday, December 12, VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas made official the start of its operations on the Rota das Emoções in northeastern Brazil.

The first flight, which lasted 45 minutes, took off from Teresina/PI to Parnaíba/PI and was attended on board by the Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueira, federal deputy Iracema Portela, state deputy Julio Arcoverde and other authorities , as well as representatives of VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas, tour operators in the region, the press and guests.

THE @voepassport officer was received with the traditional baptism at Teresina Airport (PI). The flight that connects Teresina to Parnaíba marks the beginning of operations on a tourist itinerary that passes through beautiful beaches and landscapes, the so-called Rota das Emoções.#Infraero #THE #rotatedemotions pic.twitter.com/seOLoO1RTX — Infraero Airports (@infraero) December 13, 2021

At Parnaíba International Airport, passengers were received by the mayor, Mão Santa and city authorities.

“We are very happy with the beginning of this great partnership with the state and government. VOEPASS has the mission of developing the interior of the country and here we have a huge tourist, business and regional aviation potential to fulfill this role with excellence. It is a great pleasure for us at the company, after a pandemic like this one, to return here in the state of Piauí and still generate opportunities for transport, locomotion, development, jobs and income for the population”, declared José Luiz Felício Filho, president of VOEPASS Airlines.

Flights to Jericoacoara/CE and Parnaíba/PI are daily and carried out from the cities of Fortaleza/CE and Teresina/PI. The new route also has operations departing from Fortaleza, bound for Petrolina/PE and stopping in Juazeiro do Norte/CE – cities that will once again receive the company’s operations, after being suspended due to the pandemic.

All new operations take place in partnership (interline) with GOL Linhas Aéreas and, soon, with LATAM (codeshare). “Our strategic partnership with the mainline companies is of great importance and will reinforce the flights in the tourist itinerary of the Northeast during the high summer season”, comments Eduardo Busch, CEO of VOEAPASS.

Tickets are available for purchase in all VOEPASS distribution channels and in addition to the conventional ticket, the company offers the possibility of purchasing the “Passport of Emotions”, which allows customers flexibility in scheduling the trip both for date and for definition of destinations. Initially, the flights are being carried out in VOEPASS model ATR42 aircraft, with capacity for 48 passengers.

