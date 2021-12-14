Volkswagen Fox with six wheels reverberates on social media; see photos – car

The images of a Volkswagen Fox impacted on social networks due to unusual changes made by the vehicle owner. The car has six tires and, consequently, three axles.

According to the UOL, photos of this car have been around for over a decade. However, recently, it was offered for sale by a store in São Paulo. With that, he went back to ‘viralize’.

The dealership would have placed the ad with the value of R$ 90 thousand, but the owner would have given up the business, according to the portal. On social media, the car was named “Super Fox”.

Subtitle:

The addition of two tires occurred when the vehicle was still zero kilometer

reproduction

car features

Subtitle:

It is speculated that the modification was to enlarge the trunk

reproduction

According to a store employee informed the UOL, the vehicle is legalized and has a little over 30 thousand km covered. The addition of two tires took place when the Fox was still brand new.

Photograph:

reproduction

The model is a Fox 1.6 2004. In the registration, there is a color called ‘fantasy’. From the images, it can be seen that the vehicle may have been enveloped with black and matte stickers.

It is speculated that the modification was to enlarge the trunk. When leaving the factory, this car holds up to 270 liters.

Photograph:

reproduction

However, it is not known whether there was an increase in capacity, considering that there was a reduction in the width of the compartment, as shown in the photo above.

