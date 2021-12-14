vote to eliminate Rico, Solange, Dynho or Sthe – DCI

Farm 2021 last week’s special field 2 is officially open and Rico, Solange, Dynho and Sthe are at risk of elimination. On Tuesday, December 14th, two of the contestants will be eliminated and will bid farewell to the R$1.5 million prize that will be given to the most voted name in the final. Learn how to participate in the Fazenda’s vote on R7 and help define the program’s finalist team.

The voting to define the two eliminated between Rico, Solange, Dynho or Sthe is already open and in full swing on R7, the official Record TV portal on the internet. To help choose those eliminated and define the rest of the reality’s finalists, just answer the question “Who do you want to stay in A Fazenda? 2021”. The two least voted participants, those who have the least public support, will leave the confinement and say goodbye to the reality show last week.

To vote, you must access the official Record TV portal: www.r7.com. There, look for the Farm 2021 tab, find the vote and choose your favorite among the roceiros of the week. Just click on the photo of your favorite roceiro and confirm your vote.

In some of the cases, the vote on R7 also asks the fan to click the ‘I’m Human’ button. It serves to prevent robots from being programmed to vote for one of the pawns and cheat on the result. Thus, Record TV prevents the elimination from being manipulated by hackers. To participate in the voting on R7, no registration is required.

4 participants will compete in the final

The grand final of Fazenda 2021 will take place on Thursday, December 16th. The program airs live at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time), both on Record TV and PlayPlus.

With the two eliminations that will take place this Tuesday (14), only 4 participants will remain in the reality. The final quartet will compete for the R$1.5 million prize in a last vote by the Fazenda in R7 in which the public must choose which of the pawns deserves to pocket the final prize.

Tuesday – December 14: Elimination of 2 participants + Opening of final vote for Fazenda 2021 in R7.

Wednesday – December 15th: Last Farm party with all eliminated.

Thursday – December 16: Grand final.

The grand finale of Fazenda 2021 is scheduled for December 16, next Thursday, at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time), both on Record TV and PlayPlus. Until the last day, a lot will happen and promises to heat up the atmosphere among the confined celebrities.

Competing for the R$1.5 million prize, only 4 participants will remain in the final. To reduce the cast and reach the quartet of finalists, the Fazenda 2021 production prepared double eliminations and will eliminate half of the cast in just two days.

The last vote of the Farm will be in R7, as it already happens in the eliminations of the week. But in that case, the public must vote for who deserves the top prize.

Follow the partial results of Fazenda 2021 in the DCI and stay on top of the progress of popular opinion about the final of Fazenda 2021.