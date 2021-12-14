VR: Residents complain of delay in care at the health center – Health

The city of Volta Redonda advised, this Monday (13), that residents with mild symptoms of flu-like illness seek, first, a health clinic. According to the Municipal Health Department, one should only look for a hospital in “emergency situations”.

However, the week began with complaints from residents about the delay in service: in Volta Grande, people who arrived around 9 am were only being seen in the afternoon. A resident of Santo Agostinho, who arrived around 1:30 pm, only went through screening three hours later. “Now I’ll wait to pass [pela avaliação] from the doctor,” she said.

There are also reports on social networks of people who would not even have been able to get assistance in the Santa Cruz neighborhood. Earlier, the city announced that “all 46 units [de saúde], scattered in the city’s neighborhoods, are able to receive cases of flu syndrome”.

THE REGIONAL FOCUS asked for information about the delay at the Volta Grande post, but, as of this writing, there has been no response. If there is, it will be added to this text.

In the release released by the municipal government, the coordinator of Health Surveillance, Carlos Vasconcellos, confirms that the municipality has registered “a significant increase in care, in the public and private network”, of cases of flu syndrome, following what has already been registered in other regions of the Rio de Janeiro state. It also says that the Health Department adopted “immediate measures, such as expanding the supply of health services and professionals available to serve the population.”

According to him, the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro will send a new shipment, of 1.5 thousand doses, of the vaccine against influenza to Volta Redonda. The doses still available are concentrated at UBSF Vila Mury, with priority care for pregnant women, postpartum women, immunosuppressed and children – who need to take the second dose. The doctor also pointed out that people already vaccinated against the flu this year do not need to be vaccinated again. (Photo of reader)