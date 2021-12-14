Waitress receives a tip of US$ 4,400 and is fired for not sharing with the team

posted on 12/13/2021 8:04 PM



(credit: Reproduction social networks)

What should have been a treat for the good service ended up becoming a reason for dismissal in a restaurant in Arkansas, in the United States. It all started when a group of customers tipped $4,400 (almost R$25,000) to waitress Ryan Brandt to share with the other waitress. However, the manager of the establishment thought it fair that the amount was shared with all employees. Ryan didn’t agree and ended up being fired.

The group of clients was led by Grant Wise, a local real estate owner, who organized the $100 Diner Club, where members go to restaurants and each contribute a $100 tip.

The group decided to have dinner at the Over and Tap restaurant. Wise told the US channel KNWA who called the establishment beforehand to confirm that employees did not split the tip. At the end of dinner, Grant called the waitress who waited on the table, Ryan Brandt, and gave her a check for $4,400 to share with another employee, who waited on the table but had to leave.

As soon as the group left, Ryan said the facility’s managers had demanded that she split the tip with other employees. “They said I would have to hand my money over to my shift manager and take 20 percent home.” She said that this tip-sharing policy had never taken place in the three years she had worked there, and that she was already planning to use the money to pay off student loans.

Ryan was fired and was even prevented from keeping the check.

After discovering the end of the good deed, Grant tried to contact the restaurant to make sure everything was resolved, but said the messages went unanswered. Grant returned to the restaurant, took the check back and handed it directly to Ryan Brant.

Even so, the clerk didn’t get her job back. “I’m really sad to hear that the girl we tipped the other night at our $100 Dinner Club got fired from her job. I don’t quite understand why that would happen to a woman who seems so sweet and kind,” he wrote on Facebook.

Grant then created an online kitty to help Ryan and raised $8,700, about R$49,500.