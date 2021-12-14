Waitress who received R$ 25,000 in tip is fired after being ordered to split the amount with colleagues

Waitress received $4,400 – Photo: Getty Images

Waitress was fired after receiving a million dollar tip earlier this month

The reason was that she went against a decision by the head to share the value with her colleagues

She guarantees that the tipping never happened in 3 and a half years of work

A waitress was fired last weekend in the American city of Bentonville, Arkansas, days after receiving a million-dollar tip. The reason: she rebelled against the order to share the value with her peers.

Ryan Brandt was surprised with a tip of US$4,400 (about R$25,000) on the 6th of June, when 44 people in a get-together gave US$100 each to help her pay off her student debts.

The emotion, however, quickly gave way to frustration. Ryan heard from her manager that she should split the amount with the other employees on the team, keeping 20% ​​of the amount.

The waitress refused to obey the order. Upon learning of the information, the donor responsible for the get-together party asked the restaurant to deliver the full amount to the woman, who ended up being fired the next day.

Ryan said he was “devastated” with the resignation and assured that the tip split between his colleagues never happened during the three and a half years he worked at the restaurant.