Want a company that delivers dividends and quality? Buy Engie, says Genius

The action of engie (EGIE3) can give a return of up to 33.4%, adding eventual dividends and the potential appreciation of the asset itself, said the Great Investments in a report released this past Friday (10).

The brokerage changed the recommendation on the company’s shares for purchase. For the institution’s analysts, the stock may soar 24.62%, compared to Friday’s closing, and reach the level of R$49.

The remaining 8.78 percentage points (to result in 33.4%) would come via dividends throughout 2022, says the broker.

All this optimism is due to several factors, the first is an improvement in the water crisis, which tends not to harm the company.

“In Engie’s reading, the risk of rationing for 2022 is almost nil. This position is due to heavy rains in recent months, which caused the levels of the reservoirs to be normalized”, comments Vitor Sousa, who signs the report.

Crossing the borders of the electricity sector

The company is also crossing the boundaries of the electricity sector with potential growth in areas that are not in its domain, which makes the analyst look favorably on the company.

Sousa cites, as an example, the investments to expand the company’s gas infrastructure within the budget of R$ 1.5 billion projected by the company.

“The evolution of the business with initiatives related to increasing the capacity of TAG itself, efforts to accelerate the opening of the gas market and the beginning of the purchase of gas from other agents with the objective of restoring the portfolio are noteworthy”, says Sousa.

Entry Opportunity

Finally, the analyst calculates that the asset has a good entry opportunity, after registering declines pulled by a general tension in the stock market.

“Engie traded below R$40 is a good entry point for investors focused on investing in high quality companies and with good returns to shareholders via dividends combined with a voracious appetite for new projects”, he says.

