Weighing over 300kg, the world’s largest blue sapphire is found in Sri Lanka; see pictures

COLOMBO – Sri Lankan authorities showed this Sunday what they claim is the largest blue sapphire stone ever found on the planet. Weighing around 310kg, the mineral was found in a mine about three months ago. Its value has not yet been calculated.

The Sri Lankan National Authority for Gemstones and Jewelry said it had run a series of tests on five samples of the mineral. The stone would be one of the rarest in the world. International organizations have not yet certified the copy, which was named ‘Queen of Asia’.





The stone is on display in the home of one of the owners of the mine from which it was extracted, in the city of Horuna, 65 kilometers from the capital Colombo.

The mineral was in Ratnapura, a city in which one of the main sapphire mines in the world is located. The region is known as the gem capital of Southeast Asia, and the export of gemstones generates around US$500 million to Sri Lanka.