What do we know about the effectiveness of Ômicron vaccines so far?

Since the first cases of Covid-19 related to the Ômicron variant were notified, in late November, the big pharmaceutical companies are looking to unravel how the new strain interferes with the protection provided by vaccines.

It is still too early to hammer out how immunizing agents work in the face of yet another mutation of the coronavirus, but for now, there has been a drop in efficacy against symptomatic disease with two doses. However, protection against hospitalization and death remains high.

Even so, the international community urges caution while studies are not completed and reviewed by scientists. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Sunday (12/12), that Ômicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant and the mutations present in it seem to make the new strain more resistant to vaccines, according to preliminary studies.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says current vaccines should protect against serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths caused by infection with the new variant. However, cases are likely to occur in fully vaccinated people. “The recent emergence of Ômicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and booster,” informs the agency.

So far, laboratory tests have been carried out on the blood plasma of vaccinated people, where the antibodies are found, and it only assesses humoral immunity. However, experts point out that the immune defense is also composed of the cellular response, performed by T cells, which attack the infected particles to prevent the virus from multiplying — this is much more difficult to quantify in research.

Learn more about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus:

Impacts of the Ômicron variant on Covid-19 vaccination

Pfizer/BioNTech

In its most recent study, published last Wednesday (8/12), Pfizer reported that the regimen with two doses of the immunizing agent showed significantly reduced levels of neutralization to fight the Ômicron variant, but is still able to protect the organism against severe cases. The application of the third dose, on the other hand, increases the amount of antibodies by 25 times, enough to neutralize the virus.

An independent study, carried out by scientists at the African Health Research Institute with blood samples from 12 immunized people, showed that the two-dose regimen of the immunizing agent is only 22.5% effective against Ômicron. The data released are about the general efficacy, and concern mainly symptomatic cases of the disease.

In contrast, an analysis by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), published last Saturday (12/12) stated that two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine provide 83.7% protection against hospitalization and death after Ômicron infection. With the booster dose, the immunity rate would increase by more than 93%.

However, the results of the British survey point to a 67.6% decrease in the overall effectiveness of Pfizer within the range of three to six months. Protection against Ômicron variant symptoms drops to 46.7%.

“Companies continue to make progress in developing a specific vaccine for the Ômicron variant and hope to have it available by March, should an adaptation be needed to further increase the level and duration of protection,” Pfizer said in a statement.

Oxford/AstraZeneca

In a survey conducted at Oxford University, UK, on ​​the effectiveness of the vaccine developed by the institution itself in partnership with AstraZeneca and the immunizing agent from Pfizer, scientists confirmed the need for the application of the booster dose to ensure safe levels of neutralizing antibodies .

According to the study published on Monday (13/12), the regimen with two doses was not sufficient to ensure protection against the variant. In the case of people vaccinated with AstraZeneca, neutralizing antibody levels dropped below the detectable threshold in virtually all samples except one participant.

Among those immunized with Pfizer, the fall in defense levels was 29.8 times in five of the volunteers, also below detectable levels.

In one arm of the study carried out by researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) on the AstraZeneca vaccine, a reduction of up to 77.1% in the risk of severe Covid-19 conditions after two doses of the vaccine was found. . The survey also indicated that after six months, the vaccine’s protection against symptoms of the Ômicron variant drops to 36.1%.

Coronavac

Sinovac carries out tests to analyze the ability of the Coronavac vaccine, produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, to neutralize samples of the live virus of the Ômicron variant in people with different dates of vaccination, ages and interval between doses. According to Yalling Hu, representative of Sinovac, the results of this step should be ready in two weeks.

So far, the company is betting on the importance of the reinforcement. According to the researcher at the Laboratory of Infection and Immunity of the Institute of Biophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xiangxi Wang, the third dose of the immunizing agent produces antibodies capable of identifying the micron and acting against the infection.

The Chinese drugmaker’s studies also assess the need to produce an updated version of Coronavac specifically against the Ômicron variant.

Janssen

Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm carries out tests in partnership with a South African research group to verify the effectiveness of its single-dose vaccine in protecting against the Ômicron variant and the need to develop a new, specific formula for protection against the new strain.

“We remain confident in the humoral and cell-mediated immune responses produced by Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, demonstrated by the durability and breadth of protection against variants to date in clinical studies,” said Mathai Mammen, Global Head of Research and Development Janssen, in a statement.