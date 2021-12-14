What happened to Shantal Verdelho? Listen to an audio in which she reports obstetric violence – Zoeira

the businesswoman Shantal Verdelho may have been a victim of obstetric violence during the birth of their second daughter, Domenica, in September. In audios and some videos, which circulated on social networks on Friday (10), it is possible to see the influencer report the experience, as well as hear her being cursed by the obstetrician who performed the procedure.

In the images, recorded by a Go Pro used by the husband of the content creator, Mateus Verdelho, during the birth of the couple’s daughter, it is possible to see the doctor Renato Kalil swearing while the pregnant woman pushes. “P*ck, f*ck. Push, f*ck.”, fires the professional in the recording. Shantal then responds: “I am doing it. I’m most interested in that.”

At the time of her daughter’s birth, the businesswoman said that she spent around 48 hours in labor, and that he was not humanized, different from what she wanted.

the influencer confirmed the veracity of the contents leaked to Who, but preferred not to comment on the matter.

Subtitle: At the time of her daughter’s birth, the businesswoman said she spent about 48 hours in labor Photograph: playback/Instagram

However, the advice of the obstetrician denies the claims of Shantal, and claims that he will take legal provisions against her.

“Dr. Renato Kalil has been an obstetrician and gynecologist for 36 years, being one of the most recognized physicians in Brazil. Throughout his career, he has performed more than 10 thousand deliveries, without any complaints or incidents. Ms. Shantal’s delivery happened. uneventful and was praised by her on her social networks for thirty days after the birth. Surprisingly, Dr. Renato Kalil began to receive, in recent days, attacks based on an edited video, with content taken out of context. of the video shows that there is no irregularity or inappropriate posture during the procedure. Attacks on its reputation will be the object of legal measures, with the analysis of the video in its entirety”, says the note sent to the magazine Who on Saturday (11).

‘Talked about my vagina to other people’

In an audio of about 5 minutes, which would have been sent to a group of friends, but it ended up leaking on the internet, the influencer reports what she suffered during the birth of her youngest daughter. “I found out he talked about my vagina to other people. Like ‘It was rolled up, if you don’t have an episiotomy, you’ll be the same,'” he said referring to the surgical procedure that consists of an incision in the perineum — the region between the anus and the vagina — to facilitate the passage of the baby.

In the recording, the businesswoman also accuses the professional of having revealed the sex of the baby, without consent, on social media. “He broke medical confidentiality.”

Shantal still says that the professional would have “torn it by hand” and that the filming of the birth shows scenes of verbal violence.

Shantal Verdelho businesswoman and digital influencer “Simply, when we watched the birth video, he curses me for the entire labor. Say ‘F*ck, give it a go. Daughter of a mother, she doesn’t push properly. Little fag’. What hate. Don’t move, f*ck’… after I saw everything, it was horrible”

The influencer also said that Renato Kalil would have called Mateus to show her vagina after Domênica’s birth.

“He called my husband and said ‘Look here, all broken up, I’ll have to give her frog a lot of stitches’. He spoke in a way like ‘look there, where you have sex, it’s all fucked up’. He didn’t have to do this. He doesn’t even know if I have such intimacy with my husband,” she lamented, and then claims to have shown the entire video to the doctor.