What were the most valuable Brazilian brands of 2021? Study reveals | Companies

Among the most valuable brands of 2021 are banks and breweries . At the top of the list is the Itaú, with an estimated brand value of BRL 40.5 billion, followed respectively by Bradesco , with R$ 27.5 billion; Skol , with R$ 18.8 billion; Brahma , with BRL 12.7 billion and, finally, Natura , with R$ 10.2 billion. The first five positions repeat the study done by Interbrand , a global brand consultancy, last year.

In this year, two new brands entered the ranking: sure, which occupies 14th place, with an estimated brand value of R$ 1 billion, and hering, in 25th position, with a value of R$ 520 million. Added together, the 25 brands that make up the ranking surpassed the value of R$ 144 billion, representing a growth of 7% in comparison with the previous edition.

The study also shows that the average growth in the value of the brands in the table that year was 9%, demonstrating a rapid recovery in response to the challenging context of the pandemic in Brazil. Five of these brands showed double-digit percentage growth: Magalu (66%), Lojas Americanas (25%), Havaianas (16%), Assaí (13%) and Renner (12%).

For the third year in a row, retail was the sector that showed the greatest growth, doubling its representation in the table since 2019. One of the examples of this gain in ranking relevance is the entry of American in the top 10, with the 10th position. Furthermore, Magalu moved up one level on the list and now ranks 8th, achieving the highest evolution among ranked for the fourth year in a row.

The study points out that three attributes were essential for the brands’ good performance: direction, coherence and affinity. In a year marked by inconstancy, having a clear strategic direction has never been more important. On the other hand, the discourse loses its effect if the consumer cannot see these positions put into practice, with coherent actions.

“Our studies show that being relevant in people’s lives has been a great balance sheet in the strategies of the brands that are most valued in these new times. Consumers are increasingly aware of how brands position themselves, the causes they support and the impact they generate on society”, states Beto Almeida, president of Interbrand.

Also along this line, while last year the brands that grew were those that were more prepared to deal with an unexpected moment of crisis, the 2021 survey shows that those that knew how to listen, interpret and adapt to the new needs of consumption.

The study draws attention to the movement of brands recurrently extrapolating performance in their original categories. “The categories are more blurred, the references more variable and consumers see more and more brands and not categories”, explains Beto.

The survey evaluated the brands in partnership with the London School of Economics, which analyzes financial performance, perception and influence of brands with consumers. There is also a Brand Strength analysis, supported by a quantitative survey carried out by provocateurs.

In this edition, more than 1000 people were interviewed, considering men and women from all over Brazil, over 15 years of age, from classes A, B and C. In all, 137 brands were evaluated. The study explored levels of knowledge, consideration, preference, use, recommendation and rejection, attributes that permeate the image of consumers in relation to brands and the consumer’s opinion about how the brand manifested itself in the face of the pandemic.